(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.6 pct, Shanghai Comp up 1.5 pct

* Weak China trade data boosts policy easing hopes

* Share buybacks boost Sinopec, Shenhua Energy, China Unicom

* Turnover spikes on both bourses

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 10 China shares rose on Tuesday, with gains accelerating mildly after weaker-than-expected China trade data boosted hopes that Beijing would relax monetary policy to contain a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

China's exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two years in December as foreign and domestic demand ebbed, data on Tuesday showed. This follows Sunday's stronger-than-expected December loan growth and money supply data.

"2,300 is going to be key on the Shanghai Composite. The positive news flow out of China is supporting H-shares, but it's largely short term buying for now," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities in Hong Kong.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.7 percent at 2,259.9 points in midday A-share turnover that topped one-month highs set on Monday, but gains are seen limited at 2,300, a level that served as strong support in October last year.

This follows its best daily gain in three months on Monday after state-owned parent groups moved to increase their stakes in the mainland listings of United Network Communications (China Unicom), China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .

On Tuesday, these three stocks were among the top boosts in Shanghai, gaining 3.7, 2.3 and 0.4 percent respectively. Chinese insurers, often seen as barometers of the mainland markets given their large investments, were also strong.

Investors were also cheered by comments from China's top stock market regulator, who vowed to press on with reforms to clean up initial public offerings and delistings and encourage bond issuances so investors get better deals, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.

This follows mainland media reports on Monday that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was considering steps to cool speculation on initial public offerings, including allowing institutional investors buy more IPO shares.

The Shanghai benchmark ranked among the worst performing in Asia in the last two years, slumping 14.3 and 21.7 percent in 2010 and 2011 respectively as Beijing progressively tightened monetary policy to contain surging inflation.

A-SHARE STRENGTH BOOSTS H-SHARES

Strength in mainland markets supported Hong Kong, with the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in the territory jumping 1.5 percent, helping the broader Hang Seng Index finish up 0.6 percent at midday. Midday turnover soared to its highest in more than three weeks.

China banks were the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index, with

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank (CCB) gaining 1.5 and 1.3 percent respectively.

Sinopec and Shenhua Energy also saw gains in their Hong Kong listings, up 1.5 and 1.2 percent respectively.

China Unicom was down 1.8 percent, but was among the top performers among Hang Seng Index components in 2011, gaining almost 50 percent as investors sought the relative safety of its revenue growth in a volatile market.

Esprit Holdings Ltd saw the top percentage gain among Hang Seng Index components, rising by as much as 11 percent in early trade to its highest in five weeks after the Europe focused fashion group announced a new appointment, boosting hopes that the company was on track for a turnaround. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)