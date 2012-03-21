(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 21 Hong Kong and China shares declined on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its fourth-straight day of losses as investors dropped financial and resource stocks, further unwinding a rally at the start of the year.

Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) gained 1.6 percent in Hong Kong and 8 percent in Shanghai, however, after mainland media reported that Beijing would step up efforts to consolidate the non-ferrous mining and smelting industries, a move seen benefiting larger players.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4 percent at the midday trading break, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent.

"We are in a transition phase right now. Markets have been weak but people are not totally bearish. They are taking some profits now with earnings not fantastic and are waiting for a clearer macro picture to emerge in China," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's Hong Kong-China equity strategist.

"Upgrades in earnings expectations could drive the next rally, I don't see that happening in a big way until at least the next quarter," Cheung said, adding that investors should stay away from fixed asset investment-related plays.

The Hong Kong property sector, which was among the outperformers earlier this year, extended its recent weakness. New World Development, which jumped 71 percent in the first two months of 2012, slid 3.7 percent, bringing its losses so far in March to 15.2 percent.

Chinese banks were broadly weak in Hong Kong ahead of Agricultural Bank of China's (AgBank) corporate earnings on Thursday, the first of the so-called "Big Four" Chinese banks to report this season.

AgBank lost 0.5 percent, while China Construction Bank , which will give its earnings on Friday, slipped 0.8 percent. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China were both down more than 1 percent.

SOLAR MIX

The Chinese solar sector ended mixed at the midday trading break following an initial boost after the United States on Tuesday imposed unexpectedly low preliminary punitive duties on China solar equipment imports.

GCL-Poly Energy was up 1.3 percent after rising as much as 4.8 percent, while Apollo Solar Energy Technology ended down 0.5 percent after climbing nearly 3 percent at one point.

Still, GCL is up 6.5 percent this year, while Apollo is down nearly 30 percent, both underperforming the 12.8 and 8 percent gains on the Hang Seng and China Enterprises indices respectively.

Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp advanced 0.9 percent ahead of its 2011 earnings announcement at midday. It posted its first annual decline in net profit, while also lagging forecasts.

Huaneng Power slumped 9 percent in Hong Kong and 4.6 percent in Shanghai after posting late on Tuesday a 2011 net profit that was some 65 percent lower than a year before, underwhelming expectations. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Joseph Radford)