(Updates to midday)

* HSI flat, Shanghai up 0.1 pct

* Chinese banks weak on local govt debt fears

* Minsheng Bank's fund raising plan weighs

* HK developers rebound after chief executive election

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares were flat at midday on Monday, as strength in local developers offset weakness in Chinese banks on fears of a potential incorrect classification of local government loans and of fresh fund raising in the sector.

Mainland Chinese markets inched higher, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.1 percent. Oil majors were strong, although midday A-share turnover sank to its lowest since Feb. 2.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.02 percent at midday, bouncing off support seen at 20,580, the March 7 low. The China Enterprises Index shed 0.6 percent. Midday turnover in Hong Kong was at its lowest in more than two months.

"We desperately need a positive catalyst if we are going to see any real strength from here, but it doesn't look like it will come from Chinese banks. We are going to see more fund raising in that sector," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

China's biggest lenders were among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index after a litany of negative developments at the weekend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China lost 1.4 and 1.9 percent respectively.

China's banking regulator has told its lenders they incorrectly classified about 20 percent of their outstanding local government loans, or about 1.8 trillion yuan ($286 billion) into the safest category of lending, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing an unidentified person with knowledge of the matter.

A reclassification of the loans would require the banks to set aside more money in loan-loss provisions, which may in turn eat into earnings.

China Construction Bank shed 0.7 percent in Hong Kong after the world's second-largest lender reported worsening credit quality and lower fee income in the fourth quarter as China's move to steer its economy towards a soft landing squeezed the financial services industry.

Fund-raising fears also hit the Chinese banking sector after China Minsheng Bank announced plans to raise up to HK$11.32 billion ($1.46 billion) in a new share placement in Hong Kong, priced to a discount of 4-7 percent from Friday's close of HK$7.15.

Trading in both Minsheng's Hong Kong and Shanghai listings was suspended on Monday.

CHINESE OIL, HK DEVELOPERS STRONG

Chinese oil majors were strong despite China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) , the country's second largest integrated oil company, posting a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing forecasts as big losses at its refining arm offset upstream gains.

Traders said investors were betting on their profitability improving as inflation ebbs on the mainland and as the company expands its output this year. Sinopec gained 0.4 percent in Shanghai and 1.5 percent in Hong Kong.

Rivals PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd also gained ahead of their corporate earnings later this week. PetroChina was up 1.1 percent in Hong Kong and 0.1 percent in Shanghai, while CNOOC rose 1 percent.

Hong Kong developers were also strong after slumping last week in the run-up to an election on Sunday where pre-poll favourite Leung Chun-ying was chosen by a committee of 1,200 notables as the territory's next leader.

New World Developments jumped 4.7 percent, with some investors seen covering short positions after slumping 10.7 percent in March until Friday. Investors were also seen worrying Leung would push ahead with land and housing reform policies to achieve affordable housing.

In a note to clients on Monday, Citi economists said the market was worrying too much, suggesting Leung's proposed housing and land policies do not differ significantly from the direction of the current administration. (Editing by Paul Tait)