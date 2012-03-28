(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.8 pct, Shanghai Comp slumps 2.7 pct
* Shanghai's worst day in 4 months, dips below 100-day MA
* GOME loses a fifth of market value on weak earnings
* Li & Fung slips, fund raising plans weigh
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 28 Hong Kong and China shares
fell on Wednesday as disappointing results, this time from
consumption-related names, added to investor concerns over
mainland corporate profitability that have interrupted this
year's rally in the markets.
Consumption on the mainland is a theme that investors have
chased as Beijing tries to steer the economy away from
investment-led growth, but weak earnings from retailers have
prompted a rethink among some.
Mainland Chinese markets were further hit by chatter that a
plan allowing individuals in Shanghai and Tianjin to invest
abroad has been sent to Beijing for approval, traders said,
sparking fears that funds will be drained from the market and
demand will be dampened for domestically listed shares.
The Shanghai Composite Index suffered its worst day
since last November, slipping 2.7 percent to close below its
100-day moving average, currently seen around 2,348.9, for the
first time in more than a month.
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.8 percent, while the China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings recorded
its tenth loss in 11 days, shedding 1 percent -- both paring
most of their gains from Tuesday.
Turnover on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses stayed
below their respective 20-day averages, although it crept to its
highest in five sessions in Shanghai.
"People are looking for signs that things are not collapsing
in China," said Tan Eng Teck, a Singapore-based investment
manager at Treasury Asia Asset Management.
"Most have expected bad earnings from the cyclical sectors,
so the focus is now on the longer-term structural story,
especially with domestic consumption and higher order
manufacturing," Tan added.
Of the 49 percent of Chinese companies in the consumer
staple sector which have reported 2011 earnings, 69 percent have
missed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. A
similar proportion have missed expectations in the consumer
discretionary sector.
On Wednesday, China-focused GOME Electrical Appliances
Holdings Ltd tumbled 21.2 percent in volume that was
more than seven times its 30-day average, reversing gains for
the year and slumping to its lowest since October last year.
Late on Tuesday, GOME posted a 6.2 percent fall in 2011
profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging analyst
forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan and triggering a slew of broker
downgrades.
This contrasted with Hengan International Group Co Ltd
, China's largest producer of sanitary napkins, which
jumped 4.7 percent to HK$76.60, with investors encouraged by its
bullish guidance on margins on lower material costs.
This was despite Hengan posting 2011 earnings late on
Tuesday that were largely in line with expectations. The
company's margins guidance triggered some analyst upgrades
including at Barclays, which raised its price target to HK$80
from HK$69.
Hengan is up 5.4 percent this week, an outperformance over
the broader market which saw short-selling hit a year-high on
Tuesday, with bearish bets accounting for 12.2 percent of total
turnover, according to data from the stock exchange.
Short-interest has remained above 11 percent for three
successive sessions in Hong Kong, which traders say has happened
only twice in the last 12 years, most recently in September last
year amid extreme bearishness around China.
FUND RAISING HURT LI & FUNG
The market has not taken kindly in recent sessions to fund
raising attempts that substantially diluted the stakes of
existing shareholders.
Li & Fung Ltd, supply chain manager for retailers
including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp,
became the latest in a series of companies this month that are
taking advantage of this year's rally to raise funds.
Investors had looked favourably on fund raising attempts by
Bank of Communications (BoComm) on March 15 via a
private share placement that targeted its largest stakeholders
and minimized stake dilution.
Investors also took relatively well to China Life Insurance
Co Ltd's subordinated debt issue announced
earlier this week, a day after the world's biggest life insurer
by market value posted its worst-ever quarterly profit
slump.
On Wednesday, however, Li & Fung slumped 5.2 percent after
announcing plans to raise about $500 million in a share
placement priced at a 4-5 percent discount to its Tuesday close.
Li & Fung last week surged to its highest intraday level
since April after posting forecast-beating 2011 earnings, but
has subsequently pared those gains, trading at HK$18.58, nearing
the low end of its share placement price range at HK$18.52.
(Additional reporting and graphics by Vikram Subhedar; Editing
by Edmund Klamann)