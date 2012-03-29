(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.2 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.6 pct

* Losses so far have halved Shanghai's 2012 gains

* Chinese banks mostly weak despite relatively strong earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 29 Hong Kong and China shares slipped on Thursday, dragged lower by the Chinese banking and energy sectors, with disappointing corporate results suggesting the slowdown in China is hurting profitability more than expected.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6 percent at 2,271.6 at midday to more than halve its gains on the year to date. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 1.4 percent.

The broader Hang Seng Index slipped 1.2 percent, with CNOOC Ltd slumping 2.9 percent despite posting a forecast-matching 29 percent rise in 2011 net profit, dragged by concerns over the high costs relating to production expansion.

Chinese banks were also broadly weaker, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China (BOC) down 1.8 and 1.3 percent in Hong Kong respectively ahead of their 2011 earnings reports later on Thursday.

Of the 60 percent of Chinese banks that have reported 2011 earnings, only 11 percent have missed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. This compares favourably with the broader market, but interest in the sector has remained tepid.

"Chinese banks are a proxy to growth in China and with data looking like they could slow further into the second quarter, it doesn't look like a good time to buy into the sector right now despite some really attractive valuations," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

Lam added that local government debt exposure remains a key drag, particularly for the larger state-owned banks, which are expected to back up government policy and could write off some of these debts incurred as part of the 2009 stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index have so far rallied 12 percent and 6 percent this year to date, but Chinese banks have underperformed, with AgBank down 1.2 percent.

MIXED EARNINGS FAIL TO LIFT GLOOM

Bank of Communications (BoComm), China's fifth-largest lender, bucked broader market and sector weakness, rising 1.2 percent after posting a forecast-beating 30 percent rise in quarterly earnings late on Wednesday.

More crucially its non-performing loan ratio fell to 0.86 percent at the end of 2011 from 1.12 percent from a year earlier, even as the bad loan ratio for local government debts, which totalled 216 billion yuan, rose slightly from the last quarter.

Its effort to raise funds announced in mid-March was also cheered by investors as the private placement targetted its existing large shareholders and minimised stake dilution.

But it has so far proved to be the exception. 2011 earnings from larger peers China Construction Bank (CCB) and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) have failed to excite, with CCB posting a 10 percent rise in non-performing loans in the last quarter.

AgBank is currently trading at a 12-month forward earnings multiple that is a 33 percent discount to its historical median, while CCB is trading at a 47 percent discount, according to StarMine.

With first quarter earnings expected to follow in April after the reporting season for 2011 earnings ends this week, weakness in the Chinese banking sector could continue and pressure the broader market, given its high weightage. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)