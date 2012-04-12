(Updates to midday)

* HSI, Shanghai Comp up 0.4 percent; volumes light

* China banks, property shares recover in Hong Kong

* Foxconn slumps in heavy volume as customer Nokia flounders

* HKEx said to be in talks for loans for LME bid

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong shares recovered slightly on Thursday after three days of losses as a rebound in global equities overnight encouraged some bargain hunting investors to buy into Chinese banks ahead of GDP data due at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent by the midday break. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.7 percent, helped by construction-related sectors such as steel and cement.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite and CSI300 index both rose 0.4 percent with energy firms, particularly coal, seeing gains on relatively healthy volumes.

China is due to report first-quarter GDP figures on Friday with economists polled by Reuters in March forecasting Q1 GDP growth at 8.3 percent versus a year earlier.

"As the macro data turn and monetary policy is eased further via RRR cuts, we expect investors to feel much better about China by mid-year," said Citigroup's emerging markets strategist Geoffery Dennis in a note to clients.

While Beijing is unlikely to loosen its grip on the property sector, better-than-expected March contract sales from Chinese developers this week underpinned gains in sectors closely linked to real estate such as banks, steel and cement.

A sub-index of financials in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent with China Construction Bank and ICBC among the top gainers.

China National Building Material rose 3.1 percent. Brokerage CLSA upgraded the stock to an "outperform" on Thursday on prospects of higher cement prices in North-east China.

Shares of contract handset manufacturer Foxconn Holdings slumped 7.2 percent after major customer Nokia forecast losses for the next two quarters as it struggles to revamp its product line.

Foxconn shares fell to their lowest in more than two months and have nearly erased all their gains for the year.

Trading activity in Hong Kong was light with midday turnover at just over HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion) as investors remained cautious with Europe's debt woes threatening to further erode this year's rally in risky assets.

Flagging turnover is of particular concern to Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, the world's most profitable stock exchange operator, since it still generates the bulk of its revenue from trading commissions.

In the latest sign that HKEx was trying to wean itself away from cash equities and diversify into commodities, a focus area for the company, sources told Reuters that the company was in talks with banks to line up financing for a possible bid for the 135-year old London Metals Exchange.

HKEx shares have struggled this year and are up just 3.5 percent compared with a 10 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng index. The shares have also lagged global peers like CME Group, which is up 18 percent.

($1 = 7.7639 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Matt Driskill)