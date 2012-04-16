* HSI down 0.7 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.2 percent

* China airlines, Angang Steel profit-warnings weight

* GS sells ICBC stake to Temasek

* Euro zone woes, U.S. data keeps trading light

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, April 16 Hong Kong shares slipped on Monday as weak overseas markets, profit-warnings from Chinese companies and more euro zone wobbles trumped the longer-term positives of continued steps towards the liberalisation of China's currency.

China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that further opens up its nascent financial markets.

While the measure is largely seen as a positive step for Chinese markets, traders said the mood was cautious on worries of more earnings trouble for Chinese companies as well as a large stake sale in ICBC.

The Hang Seng index ended the morning session down 0.7 percent at 20,559.03 with financials the biggest drag. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 1.1 percent, underperforming Asian peers.

On Friday, two Chinese airlines warned that first-quarter profits would slide while steelmaker Angang Steel forecast a net loss.

Angang shares fell 4.4 percent and were the top losers on the China Enterprises index. China Eastern Airlines, which said its first-quarter profits to fall 50 percent, fell 4.5 percent.

"Markets are looking for conviction," said Tom Kaan, director at Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

"The RMB band widening move is a good one in the long term but right now there is some fear and frustration, particularly in domestic markets in Shanghai, after the drift lower. The retail crowd is not buying," said Kaan.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2 percent.

Trading activity in Hong Kong was also light ahead of economic data from the U.S. including March retail sales and housing starts scheduled for release over Monday and Tuesday.

The $2.3 billion ICBC stake sale by Goldman Sachs to Singapore state investor Temasek was just under half the day's turnover by midday.

Macau gaming stocks were a relative bright spot on the day following the launch of the gambling enclave's newest casino last week.

Sands China, owner of the new casino, rose 1.3 percent. Galaxy Entertainment rose 2 percent while Wynn Macau was up 1.6 percent.