(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.6 pct
* Tencent, financials pull back after rally
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong shares slipped
slightly on Friday on weaker U.S. economic data while China
markets were firmer, but both benchmark indices were headed for
weekly gains on hopes of further policy easing in China.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 20,944.14 by
midday, dragged lower by financials which have outperformed this
week. HSBC Holdings fell 0.2 percent while China
Construction Bank dropped 0.3 percent.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6
percent. For the week, both benchmarks were poised for gains of
just over a percent each.
Turnover on both markets remained subdued as investors
waited for more easing on the mainland to support economic
growth that is expected to slow to around 8.4 percent this year.
China reported its slowest quarterly growth since the tail-end
of the financial crisis in the March quarter.
Earlier this week, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an
unidentified central bank official as saying China will increase
liquidity both through open market operations and by cutting
banks' reserve requirements to steer the economy towards a soft
landing.
Hong Kong investors took profits on relative outperformers
such internet firm Tencent Holdings which hit multiple
record highs earlier in the week.
Worse-than-expected economic data from the U.S. including
jobless claims in March which came in above forecasts cut
appetite for risky assets across Asia on Friday.
"Put into the context of the first-quarter rally this
pullback isn't unreasonable particularly since the case for
China is no longer strong growth," said Norman Chan, head of
investments at wealth manager Calibre Asset Management, which
invests in Chinese and Asian funds.
Chan said equities were about 75 percent of the firm's
overall assets, up from around 65 percent at the end of last
year, and believes there is still room for growth for Chinese
retail stocks.
Want Want China, which sells food and beverages,
rose 4 percent and was the top performer on the Hang Seng index
in relatively healthy volume.
Shares of Tencent retreated slightly from a record high but
are still up over 6 percent on the week as retail investors
chased the rally in the stock, making it the top weekly
performer behind Ping An Insurance, which is up 7.8
percent.
Chinese insurers rallied on Thursday in strong volume in
Hong Kong and Shanghai on speculation that China's industry
regulator would expand investment options for the sector.
The Hang Seng index pulled back from its 50-day moving
average, currently around 21,000, which could keep a lid on
gains in the near term.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)