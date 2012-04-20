* HSI up 0.1 pct, Shanghai Comp up 1.2 pct
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong and China shares
ended the week higher, helped by gains in financial stocks on
hopes of more policy easing by Beijing, although volume in the
territory's stocks fell to a three-month low because of renewed
uncertainty over Europe.
Earlier this week, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an
unidentified central bank official as saying China will increase
liquidity both through open market operations and by cutting
banks' reserve requirements to steer the economy towards a soft
landing.
That triggered cautious buying in Chinese financials that
had already dropped because of weak 2011 earnings and would
directly benefit from any monetary easing.
The Hang Seng index ended the day up 0.1 percent and
up 1.5 percent on the week. On the mainland, the Shanghai
Composite rose 1.2 percent bringing its weekly gains to
2 percent. The CSI300 index on which China's stock
index futures are based rose 1.8 percent on the week.
"This remains a policy-driven market and all eyes are on
China," said Norman Chan, head of investments at wealth manager
Calibre Asset Management, which invests in Chinese and Asian
funds, and has a preference for consumption-related names.
Chan said they have a 16 percent weight in their fund
portfolios dedicated to Chinese stocks while their overall
allocation to equities has risen to 75 percent of all assets
from about 65 percent at the end of last year.
"It won't be smooth but I still think 2012 is going to be an
up year. We've seen the first stage of the market turnaround
last quarter and now investors need to be selective about
picking stocks," said Chan.
Global investors were wary heading into the weekend after
renewed worries on the euro zone debt crisis kept riskier assets
under pressure after a better-than-feared Spanish bond auction
failed to allay concerns that Spain may follow Greece, Ireland
and Portugal in needing an international bailout.
Hong Kong investors took profits on recent outperformers
such as internet firm Tencent Holdings which hit a
series of record highs this week. Tencent shares fell 1.4
percent on Friday but were still up about 4 percent on the week.
The 14-day relative strength index of Tencent's shares rose
to as high as 76.5 this week surpassing the 70-level that
indicates the stock is overbought, prompting technical analysts
at brokerage CLSA to recommend profit-booking in the stock.
Retailers were the top performers on Friday with Want Want
China, which sells food and beverages, up 3.6 percent
and the biggest gainer among Hang Seng constituents. Italian
fashion house Prada rose 4.6 percent
Chinese insurers which had rallied on Thursday with strong
volume in Hong Kong and Shanghai on speculation China's industry
regulator would expand investment options for the sector, also
held onto gains.
China Life,the country's biggest insurer, rose 0.5
percent helping the Hang Seng index close just above its 50-day
moving average, currently at 20,990.8.
Late on Friday, China's No.2 brokerage by assets Haitong
Securities priced its $1.7 billion Hong Kong shares offering
near the bottom of an indicative range on Friday, leaving room
for its shares to climb at the start of trading.
Good demand for the shares as well as sustained strength in
mainland markets could revive interest in Chinese brokers such
as Citic Securities, the biggest player in the sector.
