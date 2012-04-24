(Updates to close)

* HSI up 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp flat

* Chinese banks firm after Bank of Beijing Q1 earnings surprise

* Small- and mid-cap firms weigh on mainland markets

* Chalco gain after Winsway acquisition

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong shares gained in choppy trade on Tuesday, bouncing off the day's lows helped by major Chinese banks after the Shanghai-listed Bank of Beijing's quarterly earnings came in better than expected.

Banks also helped the mainland Chinese markets end flat after a topsy turvy session. The Shanghai Composite Index traded between 1.1 percent up and 1.6 percent down during the session.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.1 percent. Bourse turnover climbed for the first time in four sessions, but remained 6 percent below average.

Bank of Beijing gained 3.7 percent after it reported late on Monday a 34 percent increase in net profit for the last quarter, a number that dealers said was higher than expected.

UBS analysts initiated coverage on the stock on Tuesday with a "buy" rating, citing the high quality of its loans as they were mostly extended to province and city governments. Land banking and property project loans were also granted before 2009, the brokerage said.

Bank of Beijing's strength spurred strength in much of the Chinese banking sector in both Hong Kong and mainland markets. China Minsheng Bank rose 1.5 percent in both Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, due to post quarterly earnings on Wednesday and the first among the "Big Four" Chinese banks to do so, gained 0.3 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai.

"I think the market has factored in a lot of earnings slowdown, but for Chinese banks, margins have so far been rather stable and asset quality is still holding out," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China Equity Analyst.

Lam added Chinese state-controlled firms and sectors relating to fixed asset investments such as railway companies make safer bets with the Chinese economy in transition.

China is set to speed up spending on roads, railways and utilities to boost economic growth, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday, citing government economists.

Chinese train maker CSR Corp rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday ahead of its quarter earnings announcement after markets close. It is currently up more than 32 percent this year after slumping 57 percent in 2011.

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd gained 1.3 percent in Hong Kong after the company said it had agreed to buy 29.9 percent of imported coking coal supplier Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd for HK$2.39 billion ($307.92 million) to strengthen its downstream logistics operations.

SWITCH OUT OF SMALL, MID-CAPS IN SHENZEN

Strength in Chinese banks in mainland Chinese markets were offset by weakness in small-caps and mid-caps on reports that the securities regulator is mulling stricter regulations that could force cash-strapped companies to delist.

"This move is a plus for the mainland markets in the long run, but in the short run, could trigger a flight of funds from the small- and medium-cap names to the relative safety of large cap names," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.

The CSI500 Index, a gauge of small- and medium-cap listings in both Shanghai and Shenzhen, was a notable underperformer, down 0.7 percent. The Shenzhen Composite Index , where the bulk of smaller companies are listed, lost 0.9 percent.

Traders said the Shanghai bourse accounted for about 60 percent of overall volume in mainland Chinese markets on Tuesday, up from 55 percent in recent trading days and the typical 50-50 split with Shenzhen.

A-share turnover in Shanghai on Tuesday climbed for the third session running and was at its highest since March 14, a sign that investors were moving into large caps that dominate Shanghai listings.

A-share turnover in Shanghai on Tuesday climbed for the third session running and was at its highest since March 14, a sign that investors were moving into large caps that dominate Shanghai listings.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, A-shares listed on the Shanghai bourse are currently trading at 9.1 times forward 12-month earnings, compared to Shenzhen's 14.8 times, suggesting the rollover play could go on for some time.