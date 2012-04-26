(Updates to close)

HONG KONG, April 26 Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by a 4 percent jump in China Unicom, which reported strong quarterly profit growth, and as the ongoing earnings season drove major price moves in the market.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of its commitment to a pro-growth policy position spurred gains in riskier sectors, with price movements seen partly exaggerated by weak bourse turnover that was 15 percent below average.

Mainland Chinese markets ended mixed, with the CSI300 Index up 0.21 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.09 percent as A-share turnover in Shanghai at an elevated level despite declining slightly from Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.79 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 0.91 percent.

"Investors are still cautious and relatively defensively positioned. It's still a macro-driven market and won't be a good year for growth in Chinese companies generally," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's China-Hong Kong strategist.

He added that investors would likely reward companies capable of maintaining earnings growth and whose share prices were relatively cheap.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd gave its best daily performance in Hong Kong since Jan. 17 to close at the highest in more than a month. In Shanghai, China United Network Communications Ltd gained 0.2 percent.

Late on Wednesday, China's second-largest cell phone operator reported a surge in first-quarter profit as subscriber demand for data offset hefty handset subsidies paid to phone makers.

Credit Suisse analysts maintained a "buy" rating on Unicom's Hong Kong listing, expecting it to be a major beneficiary of 3G market growth in China.

China Unicom was the top performer among Hang Seng Index components last year, soaring 47 percent, but it is retreated 17 percent this year, lagging the benchmark index and sector rival China Mobile Ltd, which is up 11.4 percent.

Unicom is trading at a 53.5 percent premium to its historical average, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. By contrast, China Mobile is trading at a 10 percent discount to its historical average.

However, Unicom has the best long-term earnings growth potential among sector peers by some distance, suggesting some investors could be willing to pay a premium for profitability in a slowing growth environment.

The Chinese railway sector surged after Citi upgraded it from "negative" to "neutral", "given more rational Street expectations and potential rail reforms, which would benefit ... equipment makers but create margin uncertainty for constructors".

Citi also upgraded CSR Corp from "sell" to "buy" on long-term growth potential, making the stock a top two pick. CSR gained 7.1 percent in more than four times its 30-day average volume.

EARNINGS STAY IN FOCUS, EVERBRIGHT JUMPS

Quarterly earnings results also drove major moves in other stocks. BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, slumped 5 percent in Hong Kong in more than double its 30-day average. BYD's Shenzhen-listed shares ended down 3.7 percent.

It posted a 90 percent slide in quarterly profit late on Wednesday, hit by a slowdown in the world's largest car market and losses in its solar business.

Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, the biggest producer of a popular Chinese premium liquor, was the top boost in Shanghai after posting a 57.6 percent surge in quarterly profit.

Kweichow Moutai gained 1.8 percent to close at the highest since Aug. 12 last year. It is up 12.1 percent this year, compared with a 12.2 percent gain in the CSI300 Index and a 9.3 percent gain on the Shanghai Composite.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished in the red on Thursday, dragged by weakness in the property sector after local media reported that Shanghai's city government had no plan to follow the lead of smaller cities in raising bank lending quotas for housing provident fund loans to would-be home buyers.

China Everbright International Ltd surged 8.2 percent in Hong Kong, almost triple its 30-day average volume, after the brother of ousted Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai, the main figure in a growing Chinese political scandal, resigned as vice-chairman. (Editing by Chris Lewis)