* HSI slips 0.3 pct, loses 1.3 pct this week
* Shanghai Comp down 0.4 pct, loses 0.4 pct this week
* BOC weak after earnings blow
* PetroChina climbs after earnings, Air China jumps on Citi
upgrade
* Foxconn hammered after profit warning
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 27 Hong Kong and China shares
closed out their worst week in April on a whimper on Friday,
snapping three-week winning streaks, with the financial sector a
chief drag after Bank of China posted sub-par quarterly earnings
late on Thursday.
Its Chinese banking peers among the "Big Four" were also
broadly softer ahead of their quarterly earnings. Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) sank 0.8
percent in Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.
The Hang Seng Index reversed midday gains to end down
0.3 percent, triggered by a dismal European opening on S&P's
Spain downgrade that compounded its weekly losses. This week,
the benchmark lost 1.3 percent.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and
the broader CSI300 Index that also tracks some
Shenzhen listings, lost 0.4 and 0.2 percent, respectively. This
week, they slipped 0.4 and 0.03 percent.
Turnover on the Shanghai bourse sank to its lowest in seven
sessions ahead of a four-day public holiday in the mainland,
while in Hong Kong, rose to the highest since April 18 to almost
equal its 20-day moving average.
Hong Kong markets are also shut next Tuesday, with mainland
Chinese markets only resuming trade on Wednesday.
A majority of Chinese companies, reporting quarterly
earnings this week, have missed expectations and trends within
sectors have been spotty as China's economy slows. Fund managers
say stock picking could prove tough.
"Even if you are bullish about China, you probably shouldn't
just go with cyclicals anymore. With the economy moving into a
transition phase, you are likely to pick China winners if you
play the structural story," said Tan Eng Teck, a Singapore-based
investment manager at Treasury Asia Asset Management.
The Hang Seng is up 0.9 percent this month after a 5.2
percent slump in March. It is up 12.5 percent so far this year,
while the Shanghai benchmark is up 9 percent. Shanghai rose 5.9
percent in April after sliding 6.8 percent last month.
Bank of China Ltd slipped 1.5 percent in Hong Kong
in almost double its 30-day average volume. It reported a near
10 percent rise in January-March net profit, but the figure fell
below expectations as flat net interest margins offset a rise in
fee income.
The "Big Four" Chinese banks are seen as a barometer of the
world's second-largest economy, but their sheer size after a
huge growth spurt over the last decade is now seen as an
impediment as Beijing seeks to rebalance the country's economy.
Investors are watching China's official April PMI, expected
on May 1, for signs that the slowdown in the country has
bottomed out. Analysts that Reuters polled suggest a further
improvement to 53.6 in April from an 11-month high of 53.1 in
March.
Also weak was Foxconn International Holdings Ltd,
which dived 16 percent to close at its lowest since Oct. 4 last
year. The world's biggest contract maker of cell phones warned
that weaker demand from some key customers would widen its
first-half loss.
The company, which also assembles handsets for the likes of
Nokia and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, has
been grappling with rising costs and falling prices in the
cut-throat market.
EARNINGS REACTION NOT ALL BAD
Bucking overall weakness, PetroChina produced its
best performance since Jan. 17, jumping 3 percent in more than
double its 30-day average volume in Hong Kong after the oil
giant posted a quarterly profit that trumped estimates late on
Thursday.
PetroChina is up 20 percent this year and is currently
trading at a 6 percent premium to its historical median 12-month
forward earnings multiple. It has the best long-term growth
prospects among the three Chinese oil majors, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
By contrast, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) is trading at a 17 percent discount and CNOOC
Ltd a 22 percent discount to their respective historic
medians.
Air China Ltd advanced 5.9 percent in
Hong Kong and 1.6 percent in Shanghai. Citi analysts upgraded
its Hong Kong listing from "sell" to "buy" on Friday, suggesting
the worst may be over for the airline after it posted an 85.7
percent plunge in quarterly profit on Thursday.
The airline also announced on Friday that it would issue
1.05 billion yuan ($166.56 million) worth of new A shares to its
controlling shareholder, raising money to reduce bank borrowings
and for working capital.
In a contrasting tale of two listing debuts, Haitong
Securities Co Ltd, China's second-biggest broker by
assets, was little changed in Hong Kong on Friday.
But China's People.cn Co Ltd leapt 74 percent in
Shanghai, as investors flocked to the state-backed news portal,
giving it a bigger market capitalisation than New York Times Co
.
