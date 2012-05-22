(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.8 pct, CSI300 up 0.7 pct

* China growth proxies lead gains on policy boost

* Chinese media reports Beijing to accelerate infrastructure investment

* Want Want jumps on short covering

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 22 Hong Kong and China shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by Chinese growth proxies after local media reported Beijing will fast-track approvals of infrastructure investment to combat sluggish growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday the government had sought project proposals by the end of June, even for those initially earmarked for the end of the year, underlining a call by Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday for policies to maintain growth.

But trading volumes were below average, suggesting investors remained cautious. In Hong Kong, a rally in European and U.S. markets overnight spurred some investors to cover short bets that hit relatively high levels over the past week.

At midday, the CSI300 Index was up 0.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at 19,075.4 at midday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak.

"This is just a reiteration and confirmation of what we have been seeing and we should see more of such policy support, but judging from market volume, there is not much fresh buying," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities. "Europe remains the key risk."

After dismal April data, investors are closely watching the next batch of economic data in about two weeks. May's HSBC China Flash PMI, a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity, is expected on Thursday.

Chinese consumer brand Want Want China was among the biggest boosts on the Hang Seng benchmark. It jumped 5.1 percent in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average, partly on a short squeeze.

Despite ranking among the top percentage gainers among Hang Seng Index components, short selling interest in the stock has stayed high for most of May, averaging 37 percent of its turnover in the last four sessions.

CHINA GROWTH PROXIES STRONG

Chinese infrastructure-related stocks and other sectors seen as more growth-sensitive were among the leading lights. In Hong Kong, China Communication Construction jumped 6.1 percent to its highest since May 8.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry rose 4.1 percent in Hong Kong, extending a bounce off 4-month lows recorded last Friday. It also gained 3.9 percent in Shenzhen, bouncing off a six-week low.

Chinese developers were also strong. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke gained 2.1 percent, while Hong Kong-listed Evergrande were among the leading sector performers, up 7.5 percent in strong volume.