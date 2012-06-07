(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 1.4 percent, led by bluechips
* HSBC, Tencent, CNOOC all up over 2 percent
* Shanghai Comp up 0.2 percent, CSI300 up 0.4 percent
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares rose on
Thursday, tracking the bounce in regional markets, as investors
bought into beaten-down bluechips on growing hopes for monetary
stimulus from central banks and signs that European policymakers
are closer to a solution to help Spain's ailing banks.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.4 percent, with large-caps
such as HSBC Holdings, Tencent and CNOOC
all up over 2 percent by the midday trading break. The
China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms
was up 1.1 percent.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2
percent while the large-cap focused CSI300 index was
up 0.4 percent.
ICBC and Petrochina, up 0.3 and 0.5
percent, respectively, provided the biggest boost for the
Shanghai benchmark followed by premium liquor maker Kweichoi
Moutai, which rose 1.4 percent.
Investors were turning their focus to Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, who is due to testify on the U.S. economy before a
congressional committee later on Thursday, ahead of a Fed policy
meeting later this month.
"Expectations of further easing from China, the ECB and the
Fed, Germany agreeing to a possible bailout of Spanish banks,
and oversold readings are forcing shorts to cover," said a head
trader at an American brokerage in Hong Kong.
CHINA SLOWDOWN
Chinese inflation is expected to have cooled further in May
and factory output growth is set to come in not far from
three-year lows, Reuters polls show, as calls grow for China to
take more action to fight its worst economic slowdown in three
years.
Analysts forecast annual consumer price inflation to have
retreated to 3.2 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April,
comfortably within the government's 2012 target of 4 percent.
Hopes of pro-growth policies lifted cyclical sectors such as
materials and mining, with Cosco Pacific the top
gainer on the Hang Seng, rising 4.4 percent.
Wharf Holdings, which owns commercial property
throughout Hong Kong, extended its strong run, rising another
4.1 percent that brought its weekly gain to 5.2 percent.
Brokerages including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch have taken a positive view of the company's recent
agreement with the Hong Kong government to renew a land lease,
calling it a development that removes a "major overhang."
Other Hong Kong bluechips are also recovering from
multi-month lows and technically oversold levels.
Hutchison Whampoa rose 2.7 percent, extending its
bounce from Tuesday's 8-month low. On Tuesday the stock's 14-day
relative strength index had dipped to around 18. An RSI below 30
generally indicates that a stock is technically oversold.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)