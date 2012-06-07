* HSI up 0.9 percent, but off days highs
* HSBC up 2.1 percent, Tencent, CNOOC up 1.5 percent each
* Shanghai Comp, CSI300 slip ahead of macro data
* Shenhua down 1.8 percent at near 3-year low in HK
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares rose on
Thursday, tracking the bounce in regional markets, as growing
hopes for policy initiatives attracted investors to risky
assets, including beaten-down blue chips in the territory.
European Union and German officials are urgently exploring
ways to support Spain's banks, sources told Reuters, while U.S.
Federal Reserve officials stepped up calls for further easing,
triggering hopes of more stimulus.
The Hang Seng index closed up 0.9 percent near the
day's lows as a weak mainland market and a sluggish open for
European stocks pared earlier gains. The benchmark has risen for
three straight days.
Bluechips stayed relatively strong with HSBC Holdings
up 2.1 percent and oil majors CNOOC and
Petrochina up 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7
percent while large-cap focused CSI300 closed down 0.6
percent.
Concerns about the slowdown in China as well as inflation
data, expected over the weekend, kept domestic investors on the
backfoot.
"Consensus is that inflation continues to ease along with
retail sales. That would give scope for more easing but again I
doubt we see anything until after the Greek election," said a
Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.
Hong Kong investors were turning their focus to Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke, who is due to testify on the U.S. economy before a
congressional committee later on Thursday, ahead of a Fed policy
meeting later this month.
CHINA SLOWDOWN
Chinese inflation is expected to have cooled further in May
and factory output growth is set to come in not far from
three-year lows, Reuters polls show, as calls grow for China to
take more action to fight its worst economic slowdown in three
years.
Analysts forecast annual consumer price inflation to have
retreated to 3.2 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April,
comfortably within the government's 2012 target of 4 percent.
"The current economic slowdown reflects both a short-term
weakness in aggregate demand and a lower potential growth rate,"
said analysts at China International Capital Corp in a note
clients, adding that policy easing as well as deeper reforms
will be required in China.
Petrochina shares in Shanghai fell 0.4 percent
and were the biggest drag on the benchmark followed by China
Life, down 1.8 percent, and top coal producer China
Shenhua, down 0.8 percent.
Shenhua which continued their fall dropping
another 1.8 percent to a near three-year year low and were the
most actively traded of benchmark constituents in Hong Kong.
Investors took refuge in Hong Kong bluechips that are
recovering from multi-month lows and technically oversold
levels.
Wharf Holdings, which owns commercial property
throughout Hong Kong, extended its strong run, rising another
4.9 percent that brought its weekly gain to 6.3 percent.
Brokerages including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch have taken a positive view of the company's recent
agreement with the Hong Kong government to renew a land lease,
calling it a development that removes a "major overhang."
Hutchison Whampoa rose 2 percent, extending its
bounce from Tuesday's 8-month low. On Tuesday the stock's 14-day
relative strength index had dipped to around 18. An RSI below 30
generally indicates that a stock is technically oversold.
