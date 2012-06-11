* HSI, H-shares index both up 2.4 percent, volumes still light

* Shanghai Composite up 1.1 percent, CSI300 up 1.3 percent

* China data, Spain bank aid lifts risk assets

* Shippers post strong gains on short-covering in HK on China trade

* New loans, money supply in May higher than forecast (Updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares rebounded on Monday as a bailout for Spanish banks and China economic data prompted short-covering among offshore investors that could continue after strong May lending numbers from Beijing.

Echoing a broad rally in riskier assets across Asia and Europe, The Hang Seng index rose 2.4 percent to 18,953.6 points, its biggest one-day percentage jump since Jan 17.

The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms also rose 2.4 percent.

In China, the Shanghai Composite rose 1.1 percent while the large-cap focused CSI 300 rose 1.3 percent.

New China bank loans and money supply for May both came in higher than forecast, which could give Hong Kong and China shares a further boost on Tuesday. The data was released after mainland markets closed and minutes before trading ended in Hong Kong.

"There was a lot of disappointment over the (China economic) data last month and things weren't great on a number of metrics. So it does appear that there was a push to get banks lending," said Christian Keilland, head of Asian trading at BTIG.

"Still the question remains where that money is going and at the moment there isn't a lot of clarity on that," said Keilland.

Data released over the weekend from China showed that while May exports and imports were much better than expected factory activity and retail sales remained sluggish, confirming the economy was slowing but not pointing to a hard landing.

An agreement between euro zone finance ministers on loans to help Spain's battered banks at the weekend also underpinned the rally in risky assets, but trading activity remained light, suggesting investors remained averse to making big bets ahead of Greek elections on June 17 which could determine the future of the euro zone currency bloc.

"I'd say this is a brief respite," said Tom Kaan, a director at brokerage Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

"The news from Spain is clearly not the end of the euro zone story and concerns over China remain. In this sort of environment nobody wants to stay in a position for too long," said Kaan.

Bearish investors covered short positions in Hong Kong, boosting shares of cyclical sectors, such as materials, shipping and energy, which have borne the brunt of the selloff in recent weeks on the back of weakening global and domestic demand in China.

HSBC Holdings jumped 2.9 percent and was the biggest boost for the Hang Seng as the Spanish bank agreement lifted European lenders. Standard Chartered shares rose 3.2 percent.

Among the top gainers, shipping firms China Cosco jumped 11.3 percent while China Shipping rose 8.6 percent. China Shipping shares are recovering from an 8-year low hit last week.

Shares of China's top insurer China Life rose 6.1 percent. Last week short-interest in its shares, expressed as a percentange of daily turnover, averaged 30 percent.

MAINLAND MARKETS SUBDUED

Brokers including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup maintained a cautious view on Chinese growth after the weekend data.

Calling the data a "mixed bag", Jun Ma, economist at Deutsche Bank, said the outlook for June remained weak and the impact of policy easing would most likely be felt only by the third quarter.

Consumer staples, a sector that has attracted investors over the past two years amid the weak mainland markets, were weak with premium liquor producer Kweichow Moutai, down 1.4 percent, and the biggest drag on the CSI300 index.

Smaller peer Wuliangye fell 1.1 percent.

Shares of Air China fell 1.3 percent.

Global airlines clung onto their profit outlooks for the year at a summit of airline chiefs in Beijing but the industry was braced for Europe's debt crisis to worsen and wipe out the benefit of cheaper oil.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)