* HSI, H-shares index both up 2.4 percent, volumes still
light
* Shanghai Composite up 1.1 percent, CSI300 up 1.3 percent
* China data, Spain bank aid lifts risk assets
* Shippers post strong gains on short-covering in HK on
China trade
* New loans, money supply in May higher than forecast
(Updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares rebounded on
Monday as a bailout for Spanish banks and China economic data
prompted short-covering among offshore investors that could
continue after strong May lending numbers from Beijing.
Echoing a broad rally in riskier assets across Asia and
Europe, The Hang Seng index rose 2.4 percent to 18,953.6
points, its biggest one-day percentage jump since Jan 17.
The China Enterprises index of top locally listed
mainland firms also rose 2.4 percent.
In China, the Shanghai Composite rose 1.1 percent
while the large-cap focused CSI 300 rose 1.3 percent.
New China bank loans and money supply for May both came in
higher than forecast, which could give Hong Kong and China
shares a further boost on Tuesday. The data was released after
mainland markets closed and minutes before trading ended in Hong
Kong.
"There was a lot of disappointment over the (China economic)
data last month and things weren't great on a number of metrics.
So it does appear that there was a push to get banks lending,"
said Christian Keilland, head of Asian trading at BTIG.
"Still the question remains where that money is going and at
the moment there isn't a lot of clarity on that," said Keilland.
Data released over the weekend from China showed that while
May exports and imports were much better than expected factory
activity and retail sales remained sluggish, confirming the
economy was slowing but not pointing to a hard landing.
An agreement between euro zone finance ministers on loans to
help Spain's battered banks at the weekend also underpinned the
rally in risky assets, but trading activity remained light,
suggesting investors remained averse to making big bets ahead of
Greek elections on June 17 which could determine the future of
the euro zone currency bloc.
"I'd say this is a brief respite," said Tom Kaan, a director
at brokerage Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"The news from Spain is clearly not the end of the euro zone
story and concerns over China remain. In this sort of
environment nobody wants to stay in a position for too long,"
said Kaan.
Bearish investors covered short positions in Hong Kong,
boosting shares of cyclical sectors, such as materials, shipping
and energy, which have borne the brunt of the selloff in recent
weeks on the back of weakening global and domestic demand in
China.
HSBC Holdings jumped 2.9 percent and was the
biggest boost for the Hang Seng as the Spanish bank agreement
lifted European lenders. Standard Chartered shares
rose 3.2 percent.
Among the top gainers, shipping firms China Cosco
jumped 11.3 percent while China Shipping rose 8.6
percent. China Shipping shares are recovering from an 8-year low
hit last week.
Shares of China's top insurer China Life rose 6.1
percent. Last week short-interest in its shares, expressed as a
percentange of daily turnover, averaged 30 percent.
MAINLAND MARKETS SUBDUED
Brokers including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup maintained a
cautious view on Chinese growth after the weekend data.
Calling the data a "mixed bag", Jun Ma, economist at
Deutsche Bank, said the outlook for June remained weak and the
impact of policy easing would most likely be felt only by the
third quarter.
Consumer staples, a sector that has attracted investors over
the past two years amid the weak mainland markets, were weak
with premium liquor producer Kweichow Moutai, down
1.4 percent, and the biggest drag on the CSI300 index.
Smaller peer Wuliangye fell 1.1 percent.
Shares of Air China fell 1.3 percent.
Global airlines clung onto their profit outlooks for the
year at a summit of airline chiefs in Beijing but the industry
was braced for Europe's debt crisis to worsen and wipe out the
benefit of cheaper oil.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)