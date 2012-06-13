* HSI up 0.8 percent, H-shares index up 1.5 percent
* Shanghai Comp up 1.3 percent, CSI300 up 1.6 percent
* Esprit loses a fifth of value as CEO quits
* China insurers rise on speculation over investment options
(Updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 13 Hong Kong and China stocks
closed higher on Wednesday in light trading with Chinese
insurers leading gains although a slump in shares of European
retailer Esprit limited the benchmark's move higher.
The Hang Seng index ended t he day up 0.8 percent
while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed
mainland firms rose 1.5 percent.
Esprit Holdings shares fell more than 21 percent,
their sharpest drop in 14 years, after the resignation of the
company's chief executive which cast a cloud on the company's
restructuring plan.
Shares of Esprit were actively traded among Hang Seng
constituents despite being suspended after the midday break with
more than six times the 30-day daily average volume changing
hands in the morning session.
Despite the losses, Esprit shares are still up 42.7 percent
from their September 2011 lows and some brokerages including
Credit Suisse warned investors against bargain hunting in the
stock till there was more clarity on management.
Apart from Esprit, however, trading activity remained light
as uncertainty over Spain's bank bailout plan as well as the
weekend's election in Greece continues to keep investors on the
sidelines and largely risk averse.
"Early in the day there was little follow-through to the
bounce in overnight markets but the spike in Shanghai in the
morning helped reverse fortunes," said a Hong Kong-based trader
at an American brokerage.
"But volumes remain pitiful as investors continue to sit on
their hands," said the trader.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 1.3
percent while the large-cap focused CSI300 was up 1.6
p e rcent with insurers the biggest boosts for the benchmarks
after reports in local Chinese media said regulators were
weighing expanding investment options for insurers.
"Following a meeting of China Insurance Regulatory
Commission officials in Dalian this Monday and Tuesday, there
has been increased speculation that the much anticipated
revision to the insurers' investment guidelines will soon be
announced," said Stanley Tsai, analyst at KBW in a note.
China Life, the nation's largest insurer by
market-cap, rose 7.2 percent while China Ping An
rose 6.5 percent. CPIC rose 6.7 percent.
China Life's Hong Kong listing rose 3.7 percent
and was the top gainer on the Hang Seng. Rival Ping An
rose 2.6 percent.
HSBC shares were the top boost for the Hang Seng,
closing up 1.6 percent after the overnight rally in European
banks.
Goldman Sachs maintained its "buy" rating on HSBC, saying it
preferred the bank to rival Standard Chartered for
turning its focus to fast-growth markets. Goldman has a
"neutral" rating on Standard Chartered.
Standard Chartered shares rose 1.7 percent but are down 2.6
percent in the year-to-date, underperforming HSBC's 11 percent
rise.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ed Lane)