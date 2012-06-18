(Updates to midday)

* HSI climbs 1.6 pct, CSI300 up 0.9 pct

* Europe-heavy names strong, HSBC up 1.7 pct

* China home price fall in May, but developers strong

* HKEx falls after LME acquisition

* Mengniu surges after after Arla deal

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 18 Hong Kong and China shares rose on Monday, led by riskier assets after pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in Greece's election, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together.

Strength in shares of companies with a sizeable European presence such as HSBC Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa, helped the benchmark Hang Seng Index rise 1.6 percent at midday to its highest since May 15.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index rose 0.9 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.5 percent.

"There is a mixture of both fresh buying and short covering in Hong Kong. Turnover has picked up slightly today, investors have been pricing in a lot of negativity," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communications International Securities' Hong Kong-based chief equity strategist.

"Europe remains the biggest risk, but there are signs that the economic and earnings cycle for China is starting to turn for the better, so I wouldn't recommend that people get too bearish right now," Hong added.

Part of Hong's assessment was derived from data on Monday that suggested average home prices in China's 70 major cities fell 1.5 percent in May from a year earlier, which he said would give Beijing greater policy leeway.

Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong jumped, while some of those listed in mainland markets managed to reverse early losses. China Overseas Land & Investment rose 2.9 percent in strong volume to its highest since April 7, 2010.

The Shanghai property sub-index was up 0.1 percent, while Poly Real Estate gained 0.5 percent and Shenzhen-listed China Vanke edged up 0.8 percent.

HKEX SLUMPS

Exchange operator Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) fell 3.4 percent in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average as investors punished its decision to pay $2.2 billion for the London Metal Exchange (LME).

The deal to buy the LME comes as HKEx sees its mainstay business of cash equities trading go through a particularly rough patch.

Average turnover on the exchange is threatening to dip below levels last seen in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008 while it is also set to lose its crown as the world's top IPO destination.

In 2011, fees from trading and listing accounted for 50 percent of the HKEx's revenue.

Enthusiasm over the HKEx's unique position to benefit from offshore-yuan-related business, such as RMB-denominated shares, has also waned.

The stock is down nearly 50 percent from its November 2010 highs, pushing the exchange off of its perch as the world's most valuable exchange operator.

Diversifying into commodities trading, a goal long-held by the company's top management, pits the HKEx against more established rivals such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and ICE that have a much longer track record of managing commodities derivatives businesses, analysts said.

"In our view, this deal is purely to avoid marginalization of HKEx by adding a commodity business," said Harsh Wardhan Modi, an analyst at JPMorgan, in a note to clients. "As a result, it is very costly."

Food safety concerns continued to plague Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, one of China's top two milk producers. Yili followed Friday's 10 percent plunge with a 3.2 percent decline on Monday.

Yili is now down almost 6 percent this month and hit its lowest since Feb. 6 after recalling baby formula tainted with "unusual" levels of mercury.

Its biggest sector rival, China Mengniu jumped 7.6 percent in Hong Kong after Nordic diary group Arla announced it has become an indirect shareholder, in a move that could help Mengniu improve its product quality and supply chain management. (Editing by Richard Pullin)