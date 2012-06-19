(Updates to close)

* HSI inches down 0.1 pct, H-shares shed 0.2 pct

* CSI300 slips 0.9 pct, dips back below 100-day MA

* Tsingtao Brewery slumps after discounted block sale

* Guangzhou Pharma at record high close after merger plan

By Clement Tan

June 19 Hong Kong shares suffered their first loss in three days on Tuesday, slipping from a one-month closing high the previous day as euro zone fears returned after Italian and Spanish bond yields spiked, with investors staying away from risky bets.

Strength in defensive stocks such as China Mobile and low turnover further pointed to caution ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later on Tuesday. Attention will focus on whether the U.S. central bank unveils any new stimulus measures to support flagging growth.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong shed 0.2 percent. Turnover slipped for a second-straight day, nearing the year's lows.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index fell 0.9 percent to slip back below its 100-day moving average, currently at about 2,580.2. The benchmark had closed above this level on Monday for the first time since June 1.

"Funds have been staying away from stocks for a while, and there's no reason why they would return now," said Edward Huang, Hong Kong-based equity strategist for Haitong International Securities.

"Better entry points could emerge in July and August if China macro indicators begin to perk up, which will suggest the selective easing efforts in the last few weeks are taking hold," Huang added.

On Tuesday, Chinese developers that had been among Monday's better performers were particularly weak.

In Hong Kong, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd slid 3.3 percent, wiping out Monday's gains that helped it rise to a more than two-year high.

Through Monday, shares of China Overseas Land - which fell in 2010 and again in 2011 - were up 40 percent this year. For the same period, the Hang Sang Index had gained 5.3 percent.

This year's outperformance has brought China Overseas Land back around levels last seen in April 2010, but Monday's intra-day high of HK$18.48 is stiff technical resistance that has not been topped since August 2009.

A quarterly survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday showed a growing number of Chinese bankers expect Beijing to ease monetary policy further in the third quarter, although more households think consumer prices will rise.

Tsingtao Brewery slumped 7.8 percent in almost 37 times its 30-day average volume. It closed off the day's lows, which were the lowest levels since May 23.

Tuesday's weakness came after Tsingtao's third-biggest shareholder sold a HK$1.5 billion ($193.3 million) stake in the Chinese brewer at a discount, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed.

DEFENSIVES, GUANGZHOU PHARMA STRONG

China Mobile and Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings were the top two boosts to the Hang Seng Index, gaining more than 1 percent each to help limit losses on the day.

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical surged 12.1 percent to its highest close in Hong Kong after Chinese media reported the company's board of supervisors approved its draft for restructuring and asset purchasing.

Part of their plans, which are still subject to official approval, involves a new A-share issue for a share swap merger with Shenzhen-listed Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical .

In a note to clients on Tuesday, Citi analysts said the company's plans could pave the way for increased operational efficiencies and expansion in both its main pharmaceutical business and its distribution networks. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)