(updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.2 pct, H-shares up 0.1 percent
* Shanghai Comp, CSI300 little changed by midday
* Coal stocks continue rebound; Lenovo, casinos weak on
outlook
* HSBC top drag on HSI as Bofa Merrill maintains
"underperform"
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 4 Hong Kong shares edged higher
on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in coal stocks and a jump in
bluechip Hutchison Whampoa, although weakness in large-cap
financials caused the benchmark to underperform its Asian peers
on the day.
The Hang Seng index ended the morning session up 0.2
percent at 19,770.1 points in lighter volume ahead of a public
holiday in U.S. markets. The China Enterprises index was
up 0.1 percent by the midday trading break.
Shares in HSBC Holdings fell 0.6 percent and were
the top drag on the benchmark after Bank of America Merrill
Lynch reiterated an "underperform" rating on the stock.
The Hang Seng has recovered about half of its losses from a
16 percent slump that began on May 2 as the eurozone debt crisis
spread and worries over global growth gained traction. The index
is up 9.4 percent over the past month.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite and the
CSI300 both ended the morning little changed.
"The stock market needs fresh incentives to move higher. So
we still have to wait for the ECB, whether there will be any
further easing policy," said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer
at KGI Asia in Hong Kong, referring to expectations that the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates at a meeting on
Thursday.
"If you look at the turnover in the past few days it's not
that big, so that means momentum is decreasing," said Kwong,
adding that the market could face some profit-taking pressure
after the recent rally.
Beleaguered coal stocks, which hit multi-year lows last
month on worries over slowing demand and overcapacity in the
sector, extended their rebound for a second day.
China Shenhua, the nation's top producer, jumped
4.1 percent in Hong Kong and its Shanghai listing
rose 1.3 percent. Smaller rival China Coal rose 5.6
percent and was the top gainer on the Hang Seng while Yanzhou
Coal rose 4.2 percent.
Analysts at CICC said they remained cautious on the sector
on concerns that earnings forecasts for coal companies are still
likely to see cuts following first-half results.
"Coal stocks may stage a technical rebound, as mid-term
values are emerging, but mind mid-year result risks," said CICC,
which has China Shenhua as its most defensive pick in the
sector.
Traders also attributed to gains in the sector to
speculation in local Chinese media about authorities linking
coal prices to electricity prices.
Hong Kong bluechip Hutchison Whampoa bounced 4
percent, its biggest single-day jump since March, after the
Financial Times reported that it was in advanced talks with
Vodafone about merging the two companies' Irish telecoms
infrastructure.
Hutchison was the top boost for the Hang Seng.
Among the losers on the day, PC maker Lenovo fell
4.1 percent to a near 5-month low in 1.5 times its average
30-day volume as brokers including Jefferies and CLSA raised
concerns about the outlook for the PC market.
Sands China, the most actively traded stock among
benchmark constituents, fell a further 1.6 percent as the gaming
sector sees profit-taking following data showing a second month
of lower-than-expected gambling revenue from Macau.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Additional reporting by Sisi
Tang; Editing by Kim Coghill)