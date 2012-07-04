* HSI down 0.1 pct, H-shares slip 0.3 percent

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, July 4 Hong Kong shares eased from a seven-week high on Wednesday and underperformed Asian peers as weakness in large-cap financials ahead of central bank meetings in Europe later this week offset gains in coal stocks and bluechip Hutchison Whampoa.

The Hang Seng index ended the day down 0.1 percent in lighter volume ahead of a public holiday in U.S. markets. The China Enterprises index ended 0.3 percent lower dragged in part by a sluggish close in mainland markets.

The Shanghai Composite and the CSI300 both ended the day slightly weaker pulled down by health care and utility companies.

Losses in HSBC Holdings, the biggest weighted stock on the Hang Seng and most closely geared to eurozone worries, deepened in the afternoon session dragging the Hong Kong benchmark into negative territory.

HSBC shares fell 1.3 percent and were the top drag on the Hang Seng index.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterated an "underperform" rating on the stock saying the bank will struggle to meet its financial targets including its projection for a 12 percent return-on-equity (ROE) in 2013. Bofa Merrill expects the bank to post a 9 percent ROE next year.

Investors remained focused on Europe where expectations are for the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut benchmark interest rates to a record low.

"The theme is wait for the central banks follow-through as ECB expected to cut 25bp tomorrow and BoE also likely to allude to more accommodation if not actually push the button on more QE," said a Hong Kong-based trader at a European brokerage.

The Hang Seng has recovered about half of its losses from a 16 percent slump that began on May 2 as the eurozone debt crisis spread and worries over global growth gained traction. The index is up 9 percent over the past month.

"The stock market needs fresh incentives to move higher. If you look at the turnover in the past few days it's not that big, so that means momentum is decreasing," said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer at KGI Asia in Hong Kong.

COAL STOCKS RALLY, LENOVO DOWN

Beleaguered coal stocks, which hit multi-year lows last month on worries over slowing demand and overcapacity in the sector, extended their rebound for a second day.

China Shenhua, the nation's top producer, jumped 2.8 percent in Hong Kong and its Shanghai listing rose 1.3 percent. Smaller rival China Coal rose 4.8 percent and was the top gainer on the Hang Seng while Yanzhou Coal rose 2.7 percent.

Analysts at CICC said they remained cautious on the sector on concerns that earnings forecasts for coal companies are still likely to see cuts following first-half results.

"Coal stocks may stage a technical rebound, as mid-term values are emerging, but mind mid-year result risks," said CICC, which has China Shenhua as its most defensive pick in the sector.

Traders also attributed gains in the sector to speculation in Chinese media about possible plans link coal prices to electricity prices.

Hong Kong bluechip Hutchison Whampoa bounced 3.9 percent, its biggest single-day jump since March 12, after the Financial Times reported that it was in advanced talks with Vodafone about merging the two companies' Irish telecoms infrastructure.

Hutchison was the top boost for the Hang Seng and was the most actively traded benchmark stock in Hong Kong.

Among the losers on the day, PC maker Lenovo fell 5.4 percent to a 5-month low in nearly thrice its average 30-day volume as brokers including Jefferies and CLSA raised concerns about the outlook for the PC market.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Additional reporting by Sisi Tang; Editing by XX)