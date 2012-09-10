* HSI up 0.1 percent, H-shares slip 0.4

* CSI300 up 0.4 percent, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct

* Machinery, industrial stocks up for 2nd day on stimulus hopes

* Financials weaker placements weigh, CCB down 2.1 percent (updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 10 Hong Kong shares held on to gains on Monday although investors paused for breath after last week's sharp run-up as optimism over Chinese infrastructure spending was tempered by weak monthly trade data that pointed to a worsening economic outlook.

Imports shrunk while exports grew slower than forecast in August as China's economy continues to face headwinds from a weak global environment as well as flagging domestic demand.

Infrastructure spending plans totalling nearly 1 trillion yuan ($157.65 billion) reported last week cushioned the impact of the weak numbers on continued hope for accelerated steps from Beijing to boost growth.

The Hang Seng index ended the day up 0.1 percent while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 0.4 percent weighed down by financials.

In China, the CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzen listed stocks rose 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent. Both indices posted their best day in eight months last Friday with the jump helping CSI300 to a 5.1 percent gain on the week.

The European Central Bank's decision to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme also spurred sidelined investors back into the market lifting the Hong Kong benchmark 3.1 percent on Friday.

"What we're seeing is relief after things have been bad for so long," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan in Hong Kong.

"Europe is looking more stable at least for the moment and the China infrastructure news is helping although no one is asking where the money will come from. Meanwhile data keeps coming in below forecasts," said Jiang, referring to August's weak trade data.

INDUSTRIALS LEAD

Beaten down Chinese machinery, cement and industrial stocks continued to rise helped by hopes of more infrastructure spending while secondary offerings and placements pulled banking shares lower.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd , which makes road construction and earth-moving equipment, rose 6.1 percent while Sany Heavy was up 3.4 percent. Sany shares in Shanghai rose 5 percent.

Shares of cement producer Anhui Conch rose 3.3 percent in healthy volumes while steel stocks such as Angang Steel surged 7.3 percent while smaller rival Maanshan Iron closed up 6 percent.

Citigroup strategists said valuations, on a forward price-to-earnings basis, should continue to underpin Chinese shares which were trading at the low end of the range seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

In relative terms that puts Chinese equities at the bottom of a list comprising its Group of 20 peers but with infrastructure projects getting approvals and the prospect of more easing, Citigroup expects a 15 percent or more gain from current levels.

FINANCIALS LAG AS PLACEMENTS WEIGH

Chinese banks played spoilsport on the day as financials underperformed after a slew of secondary offerings in the sector last week.

China Construction Bank, brokerage Citic Securities and insurer China Pacific all saw placements done at discounts which weighed on share prices.

Shares of China Construction Bank fell 2.1 percent after an undisclosed investors sold a $530 million stake in the bank at a 2 percent discount to Friday's close.

Shares of larger rival ICBC fell 2.1 percent.

Citic Securities fell 1.9 percent. U.S. investor Waddell & Reed sold 146.3 million shares in China's largest brokerage on Friday.

Insurer China Pacific Insurange raised $1.3 billion by selling new shares to investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC which saw it close down 1.3 percent. ($1 = 6.3430 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)