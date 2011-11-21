(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng Index down 1.4 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.1 pct
* Turnover on both bourses lowest since Oct 21
* Chinese property sector slammed, higher quality names
targetted
* Consensus for China developers too optimistic - Credit
Suisse
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 21 Hong Kong shares fell
for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, dragged lower by
financial and property stocks after Chinese Vice-Premier Wang
Qishan warned the global economy is in a grim state, further
dampening sentiment.
Turnover shrank to its lowest in a month, while continued
interest in defensive sectors such as Chinese telcos and
utilities, which have outperformed the market in 2011 to date,
suggested risk-averse investors were willing to pay a premium
for safety.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.4 percent to about 18,226
points as Wang's bearish outlook added to worries about global
fallout from Europe's deepening debt crisis.
Financials were a clear drag on worries that slowing global
growth will reduce profitability and produce more problem loans,
with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
sliding 3.2 percent and the financial sub-index down 1.7
percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent
at 2,415, marking its fourth straight session in the red.
However, the Hang Seng managed to hold above the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the
high on Oct. 28. It earlier tested the bottom of a chart gap
that formed between the high of Oct. 21 at about 18,082 and the
low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.
Chinese property developers led losses on Monday, after
outpacing gains in the broader market in October. Longfor
Properties Co Ltd lost 5.4 percent in twice its 30-day
average volume.
"What is common among the property stocks that have been hit
the hardest this month is that they are regarded as the high
quality stocks, with higher valuations relative to their peers,"
said Lee Wee-Liat, regional property head at Samsung Securities.
Longfor is trading near historic lows, at 6.1 times its
forward 12-month earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
data. This compares to the 3.2 times for its peer, Evergrande
Real Estate Group, which finished almost flat on the
day.
Longfor was further hit by market chatter that the company
sold apartments at a Beijing development over the weekend at
prices that were below cost, according to Samsung's Lee.
In a note on Monday, Credit Suisse analysts said consensus
estimates for mainland developers were still too optimistic
despite a reduction in the last few weeks, and maintained their
underweight rating on the sector.
"The magnitude and duration of the current sector downturn
should be more than in 2008," they wrote in the report, adding
that listed property companies were heavily exposed to regions
that saw the biggest price declines in the physical market such
as the Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim and Chongqing.
