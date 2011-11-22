(Updates to close)
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 22 Hong Kong shares edged
up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, reversing early losses to snap a
five-session losing streak, with defensive names strong as
investors hunted for safety while risk aversion stayed high in
global markets.
After European stock futures opened higher in the
mid-afternoon, a bout of short covering in Hong Kong --
particularly in stocks that have been hard hit in the last week
-- helped lift the Hang Seng Index off oversold levels on
the charts.
The index closed at 18,251.6 points, again finishing above
its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4
lows to Oct. 28 highs, at about 18,208 points.
For a second straight day, it also tested in early trade the
Oct. 21 high at about 18,082, the lower end of a chart gap that
formed between that level and the low of Oct. 24 at about
18,435.
"It's a good sign that the markets held up at that level,
but trading could be choppy for the rest of the week, with the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday keeping overseas interest
low," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance's director of asset
management.
Companies in defensive sectors such as utilities were
consistently strong throughout the day, with CLP Holdings Ltd
and China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd
climbing 1 and 2.3 percent respectively, with the Hang Seng
Utilities Index outperforming, gaining 0.8 percent on
the day.
Among those who saw the most pronounced gains on short
covering were Chinese property stocks that have been among the
hardest hit and heavily shorted in November after outpacing
gains in the broader market in October.
Longfor Properties Co Ltd closed up 4.2 percent in
good volume after the company denied market chatter on Monday
that the company sold apartments at a Beijing development over
the weekend at prices that were below cost.
The Chinese developer had slid 12.4 percent in the five
sessions before Tuesday, with short selling averaging 28 percent
of its daily turnover during that period, and peaking at 59
percent on Monday.
MATERIAL WEAKNESS DENTS SHANGHAI
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent
at 2,412.6, extending a four-session losing streak with A-share
turnover hovering at the lowest in a month. Energy and material
names among the biggest losers.
But with China's money markets reflecting a growing view
that Beijing will start to ease monetary policy in coming months
as global growth slows and domestic inflation slows
, mainland stock markets could also see a lift.
Sectors that are considered more sensitive to policy changes
and which were weak on Tuesday, such as financials, energy and
materials, could lead any uptick.
On Tuesday though, coal plays were among the top drags on
the Shanghai benchmark. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS.
lost 0.6 percent, taking its losses since a three-month high on
Oct. 15 to more than 8 percent. Yangquan Coal shed
2.4 percent on Tuesday.
Stocks of both companies could stay in focus as Chinese spot
thermal coal prices fall for a second week, with mainland
coastal utilities having already wrapped up their seasonal
thermal coal stockpiling purchases.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)