(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.6 pct
* Gains on HSI seen capped at about 18,225
* Belle, Hengan lead China consumer stock gains
* Cyclicals lift Shanghai, turnover still weak
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Nov 29 Hong Kong shares inched
higher on Tuesday, boosted by strong gains in Chinese consumer
counters, seen as relatively safer bets in difficult market
conditions, with turnover lingering near the year's low
underlining the extent of risk aversion.
Footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd
, up 4.5 percent, and Hengan International Group Co Ltd
, a Chinese sanitary napkin producer, up 2.8 percent,
were among the top performers on the Hang Seng Index.
Want Want China Holdings Ltd and Tingyi (Cayman
Islands) Holdings Corp, new additions to the Hang Seng
benchmark from Dec. 5, also saw gains in strong volume.
"Chinese food and beverage issues are definitely more
defensive. Other than index funds obviously increasing their
buying, short-term investors are also looking to get in," said
Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity
sales.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.46 percent at 18,121.46
at the midday trading break, down from the open at 18,225, which
is about the 50 percent retracement of its rise from the low on
Oct. 4 to the high on Oct. 28.
This level served as support early last week and in the
absence of clear developments from Europe, is seen offering
near-term resistance and the limit of a short-covering rally
that began on Monday.
Chinese insurers limited gains on Tuesday, with PICC
Property and Casualty Co Ltd down 3.9 percent after
the company said it planned to raise about 5 billion
yuan($783.20 million) via a rights issue to strengthen its
capital base and improve its solvency margin.
An uncertain macroeconomic outlook and lingering fears about
bad debts, particularly their exposure to the property sector,
have kept investors away from Chinese financial counters,
despite some banks trading at valuations near or at historic
lows.
Mainland property stocks have been hit by declining home
prices and sales numbers in the physical market, with their Hong
Kong counterparts not faring any better. On Monday, data showed
that mortgage loans drawn in the territory fell 17 percent in
October, compared with the month before.
Goldman Sachs strategists closed in mid-morning Asia trade
their recommended long position in Chinese shares listed in Hong
Kong after three weeks, saying: "the balance of risks is no
longer attractive".
SHANGHAI UP, MIDDAY TURNOVER IMPROVES MARGINALLY
In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index was up
0.55 percent at 2,396.04 by midday, as strength in beaten-down
energy and materials plays lifted the benchmark off oversold
conditions on the charts.
The Shanghai energy sub-index were relative
outperformers, gaining 1.14 percent, while a similar gauge for
materials-related stocks was up 0.82 percent at the
break for lunch.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
gained 0.7 percent while top coal producers, China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS. and China Coal Energy Co Ltd
<601898.SS. gained 0.8 and 1.5 percent respectively.
A-share turnover at midday on Tuesday was marginally higher
than the previous two sessions, but was still below average
ahead of Chinese manufacturing data for November on Thursday.
Preliminary indications last week showed that industrial
activity in Asia's largest economy shrank the most in 32
months.
In the latest of several incremental steps to deepen and
broaden equity markets in the mainland, the official Xinhua News
Agency reported that the authorities "will speed up plans" to
allow investment in onshore markets by Hong Kong-based yuan
funds.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)