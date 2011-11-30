(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 1.9 pct, Shanghai Comp down 2.3 pct
* Losses accelerated after comments from Chinese official:
trader
* Mainland coal plays dive on plan to cap coal prices
* Prada bucks losses, jumps after stellar Q3 earnings
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Nov 30 Hong Kong and China
shares fell on Wednesday, with financial firms hit hardest as
losses deepened and volumes picked up after comments by a
Chinese central bank adviser dashed hopes of a monetary policy
easing.
Xia Bin, speaking at an investment seminar in Beijing,
reiterated that the Chinese central bank would "fine tune" its
"prudent" monetary policy instead of announcing an outright
shift, adding that curbs on the property market will be
maintained.
His comments come a day before the scheduled release of
Chinese manufacturing data for November. Preliminary indications
last week showed that industrial activity in Asia's largest
economy shrank the most in 32 months, raising hopes for a policy
easing.
"Recent gains in Chinese-related stocks have been on
expectations by many that China would ease the banks' reserve
requirements, but this statement seems to put a different spin,"
said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.
At midday on Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed
down 1.9 percent at 17,911.2 points, poised to snap a two-day
winning streak and post a loss on the month. It gained 13
percent in October after slumping 21.5 percent in the third
quarter.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
firms listed in Hong Kong, also known as the H-share index,
declined 2.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished 2.3 percent
weaker at 2,356.3 points, also poised for a monthly loss, with
the B-share index, an illiquid market consisting of
mainly foreign investors, slumping 5.6 percent.
Turnover on both bourses spiked, with midday turnover at
their respective highest in more than two weeks.
FINANCIALS, COAL PRODUCERS HARD HIT
In Hong Kong, weakness in Chinese financials were among the
biggest drags on the Hang Seng Index. The mainland's top two
banks, China Construction Bank (CCB) and Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 2.5 and 2.3
percent respectively.
Bucking losses among Hong Kong-listed shares was Italian
fashion house, Prada SpA. It rose almost 5 percent in
midday volumes exceeding its 30-day average after posting strong
growth in third quarter profit despite a global economic
downturn.
Shares of the mainland's top insurance companies, Ping An
Insurance and China Life Insurance
, often seen as barometers of China's
onshore equity markets, were among the top drags on both the
Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index.
Coal plays were hit after local media reported China may
soon raise power tariffs and consider capping spot coal prices
in a bid to thwart a potential coal price rally ahead of
expected power shortages over winter.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the mainland's top
coal producer, lost 3.1 percent while its smaller rival, China
Coal Energy Co Ltd slumped more than 4 percent.
(Editing by Ken Wills)