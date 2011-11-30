(Refiling to eliminate garble in 2nd paragraph)
* HSI down 1.5 pct for the day, 9.4 pct in Nov
* Shanghai Comp down 3.3 pct, off 5.5 pct for month
* Turnover spikes on MSCI rebalancing
* Jiangsu Phoenix surge 34 pct on Shanghai debut
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Nov 30 Hong Kong and China
shares ended a rough November on a low note on Wednesday, with
comments by a Chinese central bank adviser dashing hopes of
monetary policy easing soon.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent to
17,689.4 on the day and lost 9.4 percent for the month. It had
surged almost 13 percent in October after slumping 21.5 percent
in the third quarter.
The Shanghai Composite Index slumped to its worst
day since August 8, finishing down 3.3 percent as A-share
turnover spiked to its highest in about two weeks. The benchmark
lost 5.5 percent in November.
On Wednesday, China's top banks and insurers were among the
top drags on the benchmark indices. The mainland's top bank,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ,
lost about 2 percent in Hong Kong and 1 percent in Shanghai.
At an investment seminar in Beijing, Chinese central bank
adviser Xia Bin reiterated that it would "fine tune" its
"prudent" monetary policy instead of announcing an outright
shift, adding that curbs on the property market will be
maintained.
His comments came a day before the scheduled release of
Chinese manufacturing data for November, with investors edgy
after preliminary indications last week showed that industrial
activity in Asia's largest economy shrank the most since early
2009.
Recent gains in Chinese-related stocks have been rooted in
widespread expectations China would ease the banks' reserve
requirements, but Xia's statement "seems to put a different
spin," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.
A series of negative reports spooked investors.
On Tuesday, UBS and Citigroup cut their growth forecasts for
the world's second-largest economy. On Wednesday, analysts at
Shenyin & Wanguo, a top Chinese brokerage, forecast that annual
export growth is likely to slow to 7.7 percent in November,
roughly half of October's rate of growth.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
firms listed in Hong Kong lost 2.1 percent on the day and 9.6
percent on the month.
TURNOVER SPIKES ON MSCI REBALANCING
Turnover in Hong Kong was its highest since Nov. 3, with a
spike of about HK$10 billion just in the last 15 minutes of
trading. The surge stemmed largely from index funds making
portfolio adjustments as a result of changes to MSCI indices,
effective after Wednesday's close.
Chinese sportswear brand, Li Ning, which is being
removed from the MSCI China index, slumped 7.2 percent in volume
more than 15 times its 30-day average.
Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
, another stock being removed, lost the
maximum-allowed 10 percent in Shanghai in almost 18 times its
30-day average volume.
Losses in this B-share stock contributed to the 6 percent
slide on the Shanghai B-share index, a
dollar-denominated, illiquid market dominated by foreign
investors and is highly speculative.
Bucking the losing trend was Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing &
Media Corp Ltd, which ended up almost 35 percent on
its listing debut in Shanghai on pent up demand for quality new
listings.
In Hong Kong, Italian fashion house Prada SpA rose
2.7 percent in volumes exceeding twice its 30-day average after
posting strong growth in third quarter profit despite a global
economic downturn.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)