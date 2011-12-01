(Updates to midday)
* HSI jumps 5.9 pct, Shanghai Comp up 3.4 pct
* Midday turnover highest this year on both bourses
* Chinese financials, property and material names top gains
* Risks remain for mainland property sector: trader
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 1 Hong Kong and China
shares started December on a strong note on Thursday, surging in
robust volumes after Beijing signalled a policy shift late on
Wednesday by cutting the reserve requirement ratio for
commercial lenders for the first time in three years.
The move allayed worries stemming from November
manufacturing data early on Thursday that showed China's factory
sector shrank in November in the face of weakening demand both
at home and abroad.
Turnover surged to its highest at midday in 2011 to date on
the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses, with mainland insurers, seen
as barometers of the Chinese onshore or A-share market because
of their high levels of investment, among the top performers.
China Life Insurance jumped 11.4
percent in Hong Kong. In Shanghai, it surged to its highest
since mid-July, gaining 9.2 percent in midday volume that
exceeded three times its 30-day average.
China Life was among the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index
, helping the benchmark end up 5.9 percent at 19,041.4
points at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland firms listed in Hong Kong leapt 8.5 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 3.4 percent at
2,411.5 points, with the Shanghai financial sub-index
up 4.8 percent and property-related stocks up more than
5 percent.
"Typically, an easing cycle in China tends to coincide with
an economic slowdown, and thus a continuing underperformance of
the market," said Hong Hao, a global equity strategist with
CICC, in a note on Thursday.
"However, the PBoC appears to be preemptive this time
around. As such, its move is likely to render some support to
the market in the near term," Hong added.
CHINESE NAMES LEAD SURGE IN STRONG VOLUME
Chinese property, financial and material names were among
the top performers. These riskier sectors were hit hardest as
Hong Kong and China markets slid over the last few months, with
investors fearing they could be aversely affected by slowing
growth and Beijing's tight-fisted policy position.
Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd gained 8.6 percent
in more than three times its 30-day average volume in Shanghai,
while China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd gained more
than 11 percent in Hong Kong.
Still, with indications that curbs on the physical property
market likely to remain as Beijing "fine tunes" its "prudent"
monetary policy, some traders were touting the sector as a
possible short selling target in Hong Kong going forward.
Shorting interest in higher quality shares of property
developers such as China Overseas Land have stayed higher than
the broader market. Excluding Thursday, it has dipped below 10
percent of China Overseas Land's daily turnover only twice in
the last 30 days.
China Overseas Land currently trades at 7.5 times its
12-month forward earnings, a 42.2 percent discount over its
10-year median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)