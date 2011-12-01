(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 1 Hong Kong and China shares started December on a strong note on Thursday, surging in robust volumes after Beijing signalled a policy shift late on Wednesday by cutting the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.

The move allayed worries stemming from November manufacturing data early on Thursday that showed China's factory sector shrank in November in the face of weakening demand both at home and abroad.

Turnover surged to its highest at midday in 2011 to date on the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses, with mainland insurers, seen as barometers of the Chinese onshore or A-share market because of their high levels of investment, among the top performers.

China Life Insurance jumped 11.4 percent in Hong Kong. In Shanghai, it surged to its highest since mid-July, gaining 9.2 percent in midday volume that exceeded three times its 30-day average.

China Life was among the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index , helping the benchmark end up 5.9 percent at 19,041.4 points at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong leapt 8.5 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 3.4 percent at 2,411.5 points, with the Shanghai financial sub-index up 4.8 percent and property-related stocks up more than 5 percent.

"Typically, an easing cycle in China tends to coincide with an economic slowdown, and thus a continuing underperformance of the market," said Hong Hao, a global equity strategist with CICC, in a note on Thursday.

"However, the PBoC appears to be preemptive this time around. As such, its move is likely to render some support to the market in the near term," Hong added.

CHINESE NAMES LEAD SURGE IN STRONG VOLUME

Chinese property, financial and material names were among the top performers. These riskier sectors were hit hardest as Hong Kong and China markets slid over the last few months, with investors fearing they could be aversely affected by slowing growth and Beijing's tight-fisted policy position.

Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd gained 8.6 percent in more than three times its 30-day average volume in Shanghai, while China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd gained more than 11 percent in Hong Kong.

Still, with indications that curbs on the physical property market likely to remain as Beijing "fine tunes" its "prudent" monetary policy, some traders were touting the sector as a possible short selling target in Hong Kong going forward.

Shorting interest in higher quality shares of property developers such as China Overseas Land have stayed higher than the broader market. Excluding Thursday, it has dipped below 10 percent of China Overseas Land's daily turnover only twice in the last 30 days.

China Overseas Land currently trades at 7.5 times its 12-month forward earnings, a 42.2 percent discount over its 10-year median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)