(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, poised to snap 4-week losing streak
* Shanghai Comp down 1.4 pct, fourth weekly loss likely
* Financial and material stocks top drags
* Room for more policy easing limited if inflation high:
Credit Suisse
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 2 Hong Kong and China
shares fell on Friday, with investors seen cautious and
unwilling to chase robust gains from Thursday ahead of U.S
payroll data later in the day.
Turnover at midday on the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses was
about half of Thursday's levels, with the Shanghai Composite
Index underperforming regional peers for a second
straight session, down 1.4 percent.
While the Hang Seng Index is poised for its first
weekly gain in five on the strength of Thursday's surge, the
Shanghai Composite is down 1.2 percent on the week, on track for
its fourth straight weekly loss.
"Hong Kong is holding onto gains quite well today, but
mainland investors are more skeptical. It's going to take more
to convince them of (China's) shift in policy position," said
Hong Hao, global strategist with CICC in Beijing.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at
18,909.1 points at midday, while the China Enterprises Index
lost 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
finished at 2,352.5 points.
Chinese financials and material stocks -- sectors which led
Thursday's surge -- were among the top drags. Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 1.9
percent in Shanghai and 1.1 percent in Hong Kong.
Some market watchers are advocating caution, suggesting
Beijing's first cut in reserve ratio requirements in three years
late on Wednesday was intended to help commercial lenders meet
their annual lending quota.
In a report on Friday, ratings agency Fitch said loan
delinquencies for Chinese banks will manifest themselves first
as liquidity stress, as cash inflows from distressed borrowers
slow and more resources are directed to support weak
entities.
Credit Suisse China strategists further warned in a note on
Friday that room for cuts in both reserve ratio requirements and
interest rates would be "substantially reduced" if structural
inflation in the mainland stayed around 4 to 5 percent in the
next few years.
HEDGE FUNDS TO LIKELY GAIN FROM YEAR-END REBOUND
Money managers and strategists told Reuters that Thursday's
gains caught some investors by surprise. Hedge funds were likely
beneficiaries and could chase any rebound heading into year's
end that would limit losses on the year.
"We've been waiting for this change in policy direction for
a while now, so obviously changes to the portfolio were made,
but I am still quite pessimistic," said Benjamin Chang, chief
executive officer of LBN Advisors, a firm that manages $450
million worth of assets in two China funds.
Chang said he bought "a bit of" oversold Chinese insurers,
banks and property stocks. Depending on how the Europe situation
pans out and the global macro situation, Chang said he intends
to hold onto them for "a couple of months" at least.
Chinese property names were relative outperformers on
Friday. Overseas Land & Investments Ltd gained 1.4
percent after soaring 13.2 percent on Thursday.
But short-selling in the stock remained high, accounting for
24 percent of turnover on Thursday, suggesting segments of the
market remained bearish and unconvinced by its valuation, which
is higher than most of its sector peers.
Want Want China and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holdings Holding Corp, new Hang Seng Index components
when markets close on Friday, were down 2.5 and 1.6 percent
respectively in strong midday volumes.
Their losses could be limited as index funds look to buy
into the stocks in the afternoon session.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)