(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp down 1.1 pct
* Chinese banks weak after media reports trim loan growth
* Cement stocks slump, proposed policy could slash profits
* Chinese shippers produce strong gains
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong and China
shares declined on Wednesday, led by Chinese banks after
mainland media said January loan growth was less than earlier
reported, but losses on benchmark indices were limited by chart
supports.
The Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.1 percent,
finishing at 2,268.1 points in a volatile session characterised
by thin turnover. It bounced off its 14-day moving average, seen
at around 2,264.5.
The Hang Seng Index reversed early gains to end down
0.3 percent at 20,333.37, after meetingresistance at its 200-day
moving average at about 20,547.8. The China Enterprises Index
slipped 0.4 percent.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for
January beat expectations, coming in at 50.5 compared with a
49.5 Reuters consensus. That result initially spurred small
gains which evaporated after a similar private survey came in
under 50, the level demarcating expansion from
contraction.
"The China PMI figures were actually quite okay, but
mainland reports on loan growth in January possibly coming below
figures reported earlier hit Chinese banks," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
Given the importance of financials in the Hang Seng Index,
"any move in that sector is bound to weigh," he said.
On Wednesday, Tencent Holdings was the top drag on
the Hang Seng. The Chinese internet giant hit an intra-day,
five-month high before slumping 3.2 percent as investors took
profit after recent strength on Facebook's impending IPO.
Weak Chinese banks were also a major drag, with a gauge of
Chinese financial stocks listed in Hong Kong down 0.7
percent. The mainland's biggest lender, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), lost 1.3 percent.
Total new loans by all commercial banks in mainland China
during in the first 28 days of January could range from 750
billion to 800 billion yuan ($126.8 billion), the 21st Century
Business Herald reported on Wednesday.
This lagged the 900 billion to 1 trillion yuan estimate that
the official China Securities Journal reported on January
20.
Chinese shipping companies bucked the broader trend, helped
by expectations freight rates would recover and on news of
Beijing banning a giant new class of ship from its ports to
protect its own ocean-freight industry.
The shipping sector's fundamentals remain grim as the global
economy struggles to gain traction after a rocky 2011.
But a move by Hong Kong-based Orient Overseas Limited
(OOIL) to hike rates between Asia and Northern Europe
later this month boosted hopes that the worst was over. OOIL
jumped 8.5 percent on Wednesday.
China's trade ministry said on Tuesday it forbid the
berthing of Brazilian mining giant Vale SA's
400,000-deadweight-tonne "Valemax" vessels and other giant
freighters.
Chinese shipping companies were among Asia's top performing
stocks with China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd
surging 15.1 percent in almost five times its 30-day average
volume, partly on short covering, traders said.
GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS DRAG SHANGHAI LOWER
In mainland markets, financial and material stocks hit the
Shanghai Composite Index the hardest as turnover stayed low. The
mainland's biggest life insurer, China Life Insurance
was the top drag, losing 2.3 percent.
Comments by the Chinese finance minister also weighed. Xie
Xuren warned in remarks published on Wednesday that the world's
second-largest economy faces downward risks in 2012, as
weakening external demand cuts into export sector's
growth.
Growth-sensitive stocks were also hit hard. Anhui Conch
Cement lost 4.8 percent while Aluminum Corporation
of China (Chalco) slipped 3.4 percent.
Cement stocks were further hit by mainland media reports
that China's environment ministry is planning to launch stricter
rules regarding nitrogen oxide emissions from cement plants, a
policy change that an industry representative warned could wipe
out a third of the industry's net profits.
Gains in January in both Hong Kong and Chinese markets have
come in relatively low turnover, with interest among mainland
investors particular weak after The Shanghai benchmark lost 33
percent the past two years.
China granted $600 million in quotas to foreign
institutional investors in January, nearly a third of the amount
awarded in 2011, reflecting Beijing's desire to boost foreign
participation in its capital markets.
In Hong Kong, tepid investor interest has hit brokerages
hard, with many cutting operations. Samsung Securities said on
Wednesday it will suspend its fledgling brokerage business in
Hong Kong and cut staff by more than half, confirming a Reuters
report on Tuesday.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)