* HSI gains 1.5 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct
* Shanghai underperforms, shies away from resistance
* Chinese banks lead after Beijing boosts money supply
* Huijin dividend move may delay need for RRR cut until
June: trader
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong and China
shares were stronger on Thursday, lifted by strength in Chinese
financials and other growth-sensitive sectors after fears of an
economic slowdown were eased by global manufacturing data that
beat expectations.
Chinese banks were further bolstered by moves unveiled by
Beijing late on Wednesday intended to alleviate funding strains
for small- and medium-sized enterprises and boost the money
supply of the nation's top banks.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was up 2 percent at midday, with the
mainland's biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) rising 3 percent.
The broader Hang Seng Index gained 1.5 percent to
finish at 20,629.7 points, breaking above its 200-day moving
average that served as resistance for the last four sessions,
pointing to further strength in the near term.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to
finish at 2,275 points, staying above its 14-day moving average
but with 2,300 once again proving stiff resistance, suggesting
gains were ephemeral.
The 2,300-2,320 level has been resistance for the bulk of
January. It was support on at least three occasions since July
2010 until that was broken in mid-December.
"The A-share market is likely to underperform H-shares in
the first half because of greater scepticism about policy easing
among mainland investors," Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China
equity analyst, told Reuters. Mainland Chinese, or A-share,
markets are largely closed to foreign investors.
Lam said that in the short-term, a rally could resume in
Hong Kong but would not be supported by much fresh buying with
policy risks remaining. He expects the rally to stall going into
earnings season starting end-February after several profit
warnings earlier this week.
The next upside target on the Hang Seng Index is seen at
20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last
year, respectively. 21,017 is also the bottom of a gap that
opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.
China's State Council pledged late on Wednesday to lower
reserve requirements for small banks that lend to small
businesses and will encourage banks to issue special bonds to
raise funds for such lending.
Central Huijin Investment Ltd, the state parent of the
country's "Big Four" banks, has agreed in principle to cut the
lenders' cash dividend payout ratio this year by 5 percentage
points in order to help ease their capital strains, the 21st
Century Business Herald reported on Thursday.
A Hong Kong-based trader estimated this move gives banks
about 400 billion yuan in working capital and "probably" delays
the need for another cut in reserve requirements for commercial
bankers until June.
At midday Thursday, banks accounted for half of the Shanghai
Composite Index's top 10 boosts. Bank of China
gained 1 percent, ICBC edged up 0.2 percent and Bank
of Communications rose 0.8 percent.
GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS STRONG
Chinese oil giants tracked higher oil prices with Brent
crude rising towards $112 a barrel, extending gains for a third
day on higher risk appetite and persistent worries over supply
from Iran.
In Hong Kong, CNOOC Ltd jumped 3.1 percent, while
PetroChina Co Ltd was up 1.8 percent and China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.7
percent.
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of CNOOC
Ltd , aims to double its oil and gas production
by 2020 and triple it by 2030 against the level in 2010,
Chairman Wang Yilin said at a company event late on
Wednesday.
Other growth-sensitive sectors were also strong after U.S.
factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in seven months
in January and Germany's manufacturing sector grew for the first
time in four months.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was up 1.2
percent in Shanghai and 2.1 percent in Hong Kong. Smaller peer
China Coal Energy Co Ltd gained 1.4 percent
in Shanghai and 3.1 percent in Hong Kong.
