(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai comp up 0.4 pct

* U.S. jobs data drives gains in growth-sensitive sectors

* HSI capped by 21,017 resistance on Greek doubts

* Profit taking seen among last week's outperformers

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 6 Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session on Monday, lifted by financial and material issues after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday eased fears of a dramatic global economic slowdown.

Mainland markets were also firmer, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.4 percent at 2,339.5 at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.

With Greek debt talks seen crucial to containing the euro zone crisis, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 20,862.2 points at midday, retreating from intra-session highs after meeting resistance at 20,975-21,017.

These were the highs reached in September and August, respectively, with 21,017 also the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

"A Greek deal could help scale this gap, but unless something fundamental changes, we are pretty much capped at current levels," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

The jump on the Hang Seng Index was partly driven by the 2.1 percent gain for HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the benchmark's biggest component, tracking strength among European banks after Friday's U.S. jobs data.

China Construction Bank (CCB), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China (BOC) gained between 0.6 to 0.9 percent after their state parent confirmed late on Friday it planned to lower their dividend payouts to help boost their money supply.

With several economic data points coming up this week, including January inflation and trade figures from China on Thursday and Friday, some investors were seen selling into strength, particularly last week's outperformers.

Belle International, a China-focused footwear retailer, slipped 2.5 percent after surging 10 percent last week.

COAL STRENGTH DRIVES SHANGHAI GAINS

Strength in coal plays drove gains on the Shanghai Composite. The mainland's largest coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gained 1.4 percent and was the benchmark's top boost.

Smaller rivals China Coal Energy Co Ltd and Yangquan Coal Co Ltd rose 1.6 and 2 percent, respectively, on anticipation of higher demand in the coming weeks on the back of colder weather.

China should increase coal production and imports and curb exports to ensure ample supplies for power generation, as the country heads for another year of power shortage, the China Electricity Council said.

Weakness in Chinese property names limited gains in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Shanghai property sub-index was down 0.4 percent after China Vanke, the country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday its sales stood at 12.2 billion yuan ($1.94 billion) in January, a fall of 39 percent from a year earlier.

Shenzhen-listed Vanke was down 0.1 percent, while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate declined 0.5 percent. In Hong Kong, China Resources Land slipped 1.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)