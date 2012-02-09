(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai index up 0.02 pct
* Higher-than-expected China inflation pares bank shares
* Chinese property developers strong on lower housing
inflation
* Trading in Alibaba.com suspended in Hong Kong
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 9 China shares were flat at
midday on Thursday, with strength in property developers
outweighing losses in financial and resources sectors after
higher-than-expected January inflation tempered expectations of
a cut in banks' reserve requirements.
But housing inflation declined, further bolstering sentiment
in the sector following a move to support first-time home late
on Tuesday, suggesting Beijing's attempts at curbing property
prices were seeing some success.
Strength in Chinese developers helped limit losses in Hong
Kong, with the Hang Seng Index bouncing off intra-day
lows, ending down 0.5 percent at midday after briefly testing
its 250-day moving average at about 21,023.
The China Enterprises Index fell 0.6 percent, while
the Shanghai Composite Index pared early losses to
finish virtually unchanged, up 0.02 percent to 2,347.9. The
CSI300 Index was flat.
Shortly after markets opened, Beijing announced annual
inflation in January had risen to 4.5 percent, higher than a 4.1
percent outlook from analysts polled by Reuters. Annual
inflation marked a three-month high and rose for the first time
in six months.
"I am not surprised to see inflation higher than
expectations, the Chinese New Year seasonal effect is always
tough to call. But this should delay any cut in bank reserve
rate requirements," said Hong Hao, a Beijing-based CICC global
strategist, told Reuters.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) appears to be waiting for
coordinated liquidity action from global central banks, possibly
in late February, before moving to cut bank reserve
requirements.
Agile Property jumped 7.3 percent in Hong Kong.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke and Shanghai-listed Poly
Real Estate, the top two developers by sales, gained
1.6 and 1.7 percent, respectively.
With sentiment improving for a sector that is the biggest
concern for many economists, risk appetite among mainland
investors also improved. The CSI500 Index, a gauge for
small- and medium-sized listings, jumped 1 percent.
KEY DRAGS: CHINESE BANKS, RESOURCES
Driving the markets lower was the policy-sensitive Chinese
banking sector. The mainland's biggest lenders were among the
top drags on the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng indices.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
and China Construction Bank (CCB) each
slipped 1.3 percent in Hong Kong. ICBC lost 0.5 percent in
Shanghai.
Protracted Greek debt restructuring talks also weighed on
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the Hang
Seng Index's biggest component. It lost 0.8 percent.
Resource stocks were also weak in Hong Kong. China oil
majors, PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) each declined 0.6 percent,
trimming its recent outperformance.
Still, CICC's Hong says these dips represent opportunities
for investors to buy into growth-sensitive sectors. He favours
the Chinese information technology, energy, material and
insurance sectors.
On Thursday, Lenovo Group Ltd rose 1.8 percent
after posting third-quarter net profit that beat forecasts,
although growth slowed for a third consecutive quarter for the
world's No.2 PC maker.
Trading in Alibaba.com Ltd shares was suspended,
pending an announcement regarding its parent, Chinese e-commerce
giant Alibaba Group, which is reportedly planning to
buy back the 40 percent stake in it held by Yahoo Inc
.
(Editing by Ken Wills)