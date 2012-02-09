(Updates to close)
* HSI flat, Shanghai Comp up 0.1 pct
* Banks trim gains after Jan. inflation douses RRR cut hopes
* Chinese property strong on lower housing inflation
* Trading in Alibaba.com suspended in Hong Kong
* A-share market not driven by fundamentals: UBS
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 9 China shares eked out a
gain on Thursday, thanks to solid gains by property developers
on a day when Hong Kong and mainland indices faced chart
resistance and Chinese inflation data discouraged some
investors.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.1 percent to
2,349.6 after briefly testing its 100-day moving average at
about 2,360.2 in the highest A-share turnover since Jan. 10.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.04 percent at
21,010 points in Hong Kong's highest turnover since Dec. 1.
Shortly after markets opened, Beijing announced annual
inflation in January had risen to 4.5 percent, higher than the
4.1 percent expectation of analysts polled by
Reuters.
"The higher-than-expected inflation should delay any cut in
bank reserve requirements," Hong Hao, a Beijing-based CICC
global strategist, told Reuters.
Not surprisingly, shares of Chinese banks fell. In Hong
Kong, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
lost 0.9 percent, while China Construction Bank (CCB)
dropped 0.6 percent.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) appears to be waiting for coordinated liquidity action
from global central banks, possibly in late February, before
moving to cut bank reserve requirements.
Housing inflation declined in January, which was taken by
some in the China market to signal that aggressive government
policies to curb housing prices will be relaxed. So property
shares got a second boost this week. On Tuesday, they rose when
Beijing moved to support first-time home buyers.
The property gains helped limit losses in Hong Kong, where
the index briefly tested its 250-day moving average, a level it
has not finished above since July 7. The average is currently at
about 21,023.
PROPERTY LIFTS MAINLAND RISK SENTIMENT
In Hong Kong, China Resources Land Ltd jumped 5.7
percent in more than three times its 30-day average volume to
end at the highest since Aug. 2 last year.
The Shanghai property sub-index rose 1 percent, with
Poly Real Estate up 1.3 percent. Shenzhen-listed
China Vanke gained 1.5 percent in strong volume.
Risk appetite among mainland investors also improved more
broadly, with the CSI500 Index, a gauge for small- and
medium-sized listings in the mainland, jumping 0.7 percent.
"At the aggregate level, the (mainland) A-share market is
not driven by fundamentals. Rather, this is a market driven
almost completely by sentiment," UBS economist Jonathan Anderson
wrote in a note dated Feb. 9.
"As a result, swings in fund flows and valuations absolutely
overwhelm underlying trends like earnings. And not just in the
short term... but over every time frame," he added.
Trading in shares of Alibaba.com Ltd was halted in
Hong Kong on Thursday pending an announcement regarding its
parent, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which
is reported to be planning to buy back the 40 percent stake in
it held by Yahoo Inc.
