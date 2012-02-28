(Updates to close)
* HSI up 1.7 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.2 pct
* Chinese financials strong after reports on loan-easing
* More China policy moves ahead to help markets: strategist
* Country Garden up after earnings, spurs sector strength
* Sun Hung Kai gains prior to largely in-line earnings
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Hong Kong and China
shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by Chinese financials after
mainland media reported that Beijing's regulator is allowing
banks to make new loans to complete unfinished local government
investment projects.
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early losses
to end up 0.2 percent, producing its eighth-straight daily gain
and its highest close since Nov. 17. A-share turnover declined
from Monday's near one-year high, but stayed robust.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong rose 1.9 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index gained 1.7 percent to 21,568.7, shy of 21,725.6 top
end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 that it briefly
tested last Monday.
"Expect more policy-driven moves among Chinese shares as we
approach the National People's Congress meeting in Beijing next
week as the various government departments put out their agenda
listing various policy changes," said Edward Huang, an equity
strategist in Hong Kong at Haitong Securities International.
On Tuesday, news reports saying Chinese banks can now extend
new loans to public infrastructure projects that are at least 60
percent complete were seen as Beijing's latest step to avert
debt defaults by cash-strapped local governments.
The mainland's biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) , rose 2.7 percent in
Hong Kong and 0.2 percent in Shanghai.
The Shanghai Composite Index is now up almost 7 percent in
February, outpacing the Hang Seng Index's 5.8 percent and the
China Enterprises Index's 4.1 percent after lagging its Hong
Kong peers in January.
Shanghai's close last week above the 125-day moving average
prompted predictions that the market could keeping rising,
thanks to expectations for more selective easing and policy
support for certain sectors.
CORPORATE EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Gains in Hong Kong accelerated in the afternoon session
after European stock futures opened higher. Turnover stayed
relatively lackluster as investors took stock of a rally that
has taken the Hang Seng up 17 percent this year.
Corporate earnings are likely to be a key factor for
investors the next few weeks as Hong Kong and China blue-chips
announce 2011 results, starting with the property sector.
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, the mainland's
fifth-largest property developer by sales value, rose 3.4
percent after posting a 35.5 percent gain on 2011 profit at the
midday trading break.
The result also lifted the sector, with Evergrande Real
Estate Group Ltd up 4.4 percent.
HSBC Holdings Plc, the biggest component, limited
the index's gains on the day, as it fell 0.7 percent the day
after it reported profit for 2011 just shy of $22
billion.
HSBC currently trades at about 8.9 times forward 12-month
earnings forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, a
25.7 percent discount to historical median levels.
Hong Kong bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd,
Asia's largest property developer by market value, gained 2.6
percent and then, after the market close, posted first-half
underlying profits of HK$11.8 billion ($1.52 billion).
This was 13 percent more than a year earlier and slightly
above a HK$11.5 billion Reuters consensus among six
analysts.
During a three-week period that ended Monday, nine out of 18
analysts raised their 2012 earnings forecasts for Sun Hung Kai
Properties by an average of 1.3 percent. During that period, the
stock has risen 7.3 percent, according to StarMine.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)