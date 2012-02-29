(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.6 pct

* Chinese developers weak after Shanghai affirms no easing

* China corporate earnings seen mixed: Citi

* Sun Hung Kai up after earnings beat forecasts

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 29 Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday as local property issues were buoyed by favourable corporate earnings, with benchmark indices poised for their third-straight monthly gain.

Chinese property stocks were weaker, cutting gains in Hong Kong and dragging mainland markets into the red, after Shanghai reaffirmed its commitment to real estate curbs, dismissing expectations that the city will ease restrictions on property purchases.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.6 percent from a more than three-month high to 2,437.4 at midday, with the gauge of property stocks the standout underperformer, down 2.5 percent.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 percent to 21,681, after briefly testing 21,725.6, the top of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

On the month, both the Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai benchmark are up 6.3 percent to date, outpacing the China Enterprises Index's 4.7 percent gain.

"The Chinese property sector has been susceptible to news flows lately, but it could add to gains this year since it is likely to benefit from an easing of policy. Country Garden's earnings also surprised many on the upside," said Peter So, CCB International's co-head of research.

Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, China's fifth-largest developer by sales value, posted 2011 net profit of 5.81 billion yuan on Tuesday, bettering a 5.32 billion yuan Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.

Country Garden was down 3 percent at midday after the Shanghai housing regulator's move, but it is still up 22 percent in 2012 so far, outstripping the 17.6 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.

In Shanghai, Poly Real Estate lost 2.7 percent in midday volume equal to its 30-day average. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke slipped 2.5 percent.

Property-related sectors, such as construction and cement, were also weak. Anhui Conch Cement lost 2.2 percent in Shanghai and 0.9 percent in Hong Kong.

SUN HUNG KAI UP AFTER FAVOURABLE EARNINGS

In Hong Kong, corporate earnings continued to be a focus, with several blue-chip names eyed. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's largest property developer by market value, gained 0.9 percent after reporting late on Tuesday underlying profit for its fiscal first half topped expectations.

New World Developments Co Ltd was down 0.8 percent and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's largest exchange operator by market value, gained 0.5 percent before posting corporate earnings at the midday break.

HKEx posted a market-matching 1 percent rise in 2011 net profit, while New World Developments reported an underlying profit for its fiscal first half that beat expectations.

Ahead of its earnings due after markets close on Wednesday, Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd rose 1.5 percent.

In a note to clients on Tuesday, Citibank China equity strategists said downside risks to corporate earnings should be limited but uneven among sectors, with upstream and monopolised sectors seeing better margins.

Chinese automaker BYD rose 1.8 percent in Hong Kong after reporting a 2011 net profit of 1.4 billion yuan ($222 million), 44 percent less than a year earlier, but beating a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 938 million yuan. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)