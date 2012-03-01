(Updates to close)
* HSI falls 1.4 pct, Shanghai off 0.1 pct
* Investors looking to NPC meeting for policy cues: analyst
* Shanghai turnover at lowest in a month
* China banks, developers slump on fund raising fears
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong and China
shares fell on Thursday, pulled down by Chinese banks and
developers on renewed fears of capital-raising in those sectors
and by media reports that bank lending in February was lower
than expected.
Investors took profits on growth-sensitive sectors that have
led this year's rally after hopes of further easing soon were
dashed by a government survey showing China's factories grew
more than expected in February.
A private survey which showed smaller companies lagging the
rebound spurred some gains among small- and mid-cap names that
limited losses in the mainland, as investors bet Beijing would
boost growth in the sector.
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains to
close down 0.1 percent as A-share turnover on the Shanghai
bourse hit its lowest in a month, more than 50 percent less than
the near one-year high recorded on Monday.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong and the broader Hang Seng Index
underperformed Asian peers, slipping 1.9 percent and 1.4
percent, respectively.
"Funding pressures will check this year's steep gains in the
share prices of Chinese developers," Alan Lam, Greater China
equity analyst at Julius Baer, said.
"Bank lending in China is down but funding demand probably
remains strong in sectors that the government is trying to
quell," Lam said, adding that investors' focus is turning
towards the annual National People's Congress session that will
start over the weekend for fresh policy cues.
He said the pace of monetary policy easing could be less
intense than expected with Beijing looking like it would be
comfortable with a lower economic growth target for the year,
possibly below 8 percent.
On Thursday, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, the
mainland's fifth-largest property developer by sales value, led
percentage losses in the sector in Hong Kong, slumping 8.8
percent. Volume was more than 42 times its 30-day average.
Country Garden, which was up 21 percent in 2012 before
Thursday, said it would raise HK$2.14 billion ($275 million) to
fund capital expenditure by selling new shares to controlling
shareholder Concrete Win Ltd. This sparked fears that others in
the sector could do the same.
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd was among the
top drags on the Hang Seng Index, sliding 5.5 percent, while
Evergrande Real Estate lost 8.1 percent.
LENDING, FUND RAISING FEARS HIT CHINA BANKS
Fundraising fears also hit Chinese banks after mainland
media reported that Industrial Bank Co Ltd aimed to
raise at least 25 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) by selling new
shares to institutional investors.
Trading in Industrial Bank shares in Shanghai has been
suspended since Feb. 28.
The mainland's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) lost 1.9 percent in Hong Kong and
0.5 percent in Shanghai.
Mainland media reported that new yuan loans by Chinese banks
for last month may total about 500 billion yuan ($79.45 billion)
, well below market expectations of 650 billion yuan.
If the estimate is accurate, it would mark the second
straight month in which new loans fell short of
expectations. New loans in January were 738 billion yuan, below
the anticipated 1 trillion yuan.
Resources names were the biggest underperformers in
Shanghai, with gold stocks among the biggest drags after gold
prices plunged 5 percent overnight. Zijin Mining Group
lost 2.1 percent, slipping from its highest since
last November.
The CSI500 Index <.CSI500), a gauge of small- and mid-cap
names, was a relative outperformer, gaining 0.5 percent.
Shanghai Belling Co Ltd, the index's top boost, was
up the maximum 10 percent limit to its highest since last
August.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)