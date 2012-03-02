(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 1 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.9 pct
* Chinese banks, developers strong after policy move
* More upside possible driven by policy, earnings -
strategist
* Citic Pacific slumps after underwhelming 2011 earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong and China
shares rose on Friday, bolstered by Chinese banks and developers
after China's banking regulator said state-backed banks will
lend more to qualified developers and speed up loan application
approvals to boost private sector housing.
This comes a day after both sectors saw share prices reel on
fears of capital-raising, underscoring the extent to which
Chinese stocks are supported by policy, especially with the
annual meetings of China's leaders due to start next week.
The announcement on Friday in a newspaper run by the Chinese
central bank sends a clear signal that the big banks are ready
to ratchet up real estate lending and came at the conclusion of
a symposium held by the "Big Four" Chinese banks.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9 percent at
2,448.7 at midday, while the China Enterprises Index of
top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1.19 percent. They are
both up 0.4 percent this week.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.97 percent at 21,595.9,
still shy of 21,725.6, the top of a gap that opened up between
Aug. 4 and 5, which it tested on Feb. 20 and has served as chart
resistance for more than two weeks. The index is up 0.9 percent
on the week so far.
"We have been stuck in a range on the Hang Seng Index for a
while now, but it looks like we could break out on the upside
soon with earnings, the NPC meetings, and data due next week
that should provide support," said Larry Jiang, chief investment
strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities.
Chinese banks were strong, with China Construction Bank Corp
up 1.2 percent and among the top boosts on the Hang
Seng Index. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
gained 0.7 percent in Hong Kong and 0.2
percent in Shanghai.
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd, a small-cap
Guangzhou-focused Chinese developer, jumped 9.3 percent in
almost six times its 30-day average volume in Hong Kong after
reporting a strong profit following the close of trade on
Thursday.
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent to
HK$3.27, with resistance seen at HK$3.29, the low end of the gap
that opened up after its 9 percent loss on Thursday after it
announced a placement of new shares.
Moody's said on Friday that its rating on the developer,
China's fifth-largest by sales value, remained intact despite
the share placement. On Tuesday, Country Garden posted earnings
for 2011 that bettered expectations.
In Shanghai, developers were standout outperformers, with a
gauge of the sector up 2.2 percent. Poly Real Estate
(Group) Co Ltd gained 2.6 percent, while
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd rose 2.4 percent.
The announcement by the Chinese banking regulator comes
after Credit Suisse economists said in a report to clients that
liquidity conditions for the Chinese property sector remained
negative despite a visible overall improvement.
With Beijing looking unlikely to ease up on the sector
before March 2013, the liquidity crunch could hit smaller
developers harder, with mergers and acquisitions more likely
than a drastic price fall this year, the report said.
EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS
Along with the National People's Congress meetings next
week, corporate earnings and a slew of February data could give
fresh clues to the state of the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
Sun Art Retail Co Ltd, among the biggest hypermart
operator in the mainland, is expected to post earnings over the
weekend. Its peer in the China consumer space, Want Want China
Holdings Ltd is expected to follow on Tuesday.
Sands China Ltd gained 1.9 percent by midday ahead
of its 2011 earnings posted during the midday trading break that
was up 70 percent from a year earlier.
Citic Pacific Ltd, a Chinese steel-to-property
conglomerate, slumped 2.9 percent after posting late on Thursday
2011 net profit that underwhelmed expectations, with its growth
outlook for 2012 poor.
Analysts are uncertain when Citic Pacific's iron ore project
in Australia will achieve profitability. Thomson Reuters Basis
Point reported on Thursday the company was sourcing for
financing of HK$3-4 billion to fund its planned $822 million
extra investment in Metallurgical Corp of China
Ltd.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)