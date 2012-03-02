(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong and China shares rose on Friday, bolstered by Chinese banks and developers after China's banking regulator said state-backed banks will lend more to qualified developers and speed up loan application approvals to boost private sector housing.

This comes a day after both sectors saw share prices reel on fears of capital-raising, underscoring the extent to which Chinese stocks are supported by policy, especially with the annual meetings of China's leaders due to start next week.

The announcement on Friday in a newspaper run by the Chinese central bank sends a clear signal that the big banks are ready to ratchet up real estate lending and came at the conclusion of a symposium held by the "Big Four" Chinese banks.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9 percent at 2,448.7 at midday, while the China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1.19 percent. They are both up 0.4 percent this week.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.97 percent at 21,595.9, still shy of 21,725.6, the top of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5, which it tested on Feb. 20 and has served as chart resistance for more than two weeks. The index is up 0.9 percent on the week so far.

"We have been stuck in a range on the Hang Seng Index for a while now, but it looks like we could break out on the upside soon with earnings, the NPC meetings, and data due next week that should provide support," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities.

Chinese banks were strong, with China Construction Bank Corp up 1.2 percent and among the top boosts on the Hang Seng Index. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gained 0.7 percent in Hong Kong and 0.2 percent in Shanghai.

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd, a small-cap Guangzhou-focused Chinese developer, jumped 9.3 percent in almost six times its 30-day average volume in Hong Kong after reporting a strong profit following the close of trade on Thursday.

Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent to HK$3.27, with resistance seen at HK$3.29, the low end of the gap that opened up after its 9 percent loss on Thursday after it announced a placement of new shares.

Moody's said on Friday that its rating on the developer, China's fifth-largest by sales value, remained intact despite the share placement. On Tuesday, Country Garden posted earnings for 2011 that bettered expectations.

In Shanghai, developers were standout outperformers, with a gauge of the sector up 2.2 percent. Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd gained 2.6 percent, while Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd rose 2.4 percent.

The announcement by the Chinese banking regulator comes after Credit Suisse economists said in a report to clients that liquidity conditions for the Chinese property sector remained negative despite a visible overall improvement.

With Beijing looking unlikely to ease up on the sector before March 2013, the liquidity crunch could hit smaller developers harder, with mergers and acquisitions more likely than a drastic price fall this year, the report said.

EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS

Along with the National People's Congress meetings next week, corporate earnings and a slew of February data could give fresh clues to the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Sun Art Retail Co Ltd, among the biggest hypermart operator in the mainland, is expected to post earnings over the weekend. Its peer in the China consumer space, Want Want China Holdings Ltd is expected to follow on Tuesday.

Sands China Ltd gained 1.9 percent by midday ahead of its 2011 earnings posted during the midday trading break that was up 70 percent from a year earlier.

Citic Pacific Ltd, a Chinese steel-to-property conglomerate, slumped 2.9 percent after posting late on Thursday 2011 net profit that underwhelmed expectations, with its growth outlook for 2012 poor.

Analysts are uncertain when Citic Pacific's iron ore project in Australia will achieve profitability. Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported on Thursday the company was sourcing for financing of HK$3-4 billion to fund its planned $822 million extra investment in Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd. (Editing by Chris Lewis)