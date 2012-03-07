(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.8 percent, Shanghai Comp flat
* China Life Insurance slumps after profit warning
* Investors repositioning ahead of earnings: strategist
* Want Want at 3-mth high after good earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 7 Hong Kong shares fell
on Wednesday, poised for their third straight loss dragged in
part by weakness in other stock markets and in China Life
Insurance, with investors repositioning ahead of corporate
earnings from Chinese companies later this month.
Mainland Chinese markets shrugged off weakness in insurer
China Life, with the Shanghai Composite Index flat at
midday, while the CSI300 Index was steady at 0.1
percent, outperforming regional and global peers.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was down 0.7 percent. The broader Hang
Seng Index slipped 0.8 percent, but finished at midday
off the day's lows at 20,649.5.
China Life Insurance , was among the
biggest drags on benchmark indices, down 0.7 percent in Shanghai
and 5.2 percent in Hong Kong, bringing the firm's decline on the
week to 6.8 and 12.7 percent respectively.
The world's biggest insurer by market value warned late on
Tuesday its 2011 net profit would fall by up to 50 percent year
on year, blaming lower investment yields and an increase in
impairment losses caused by capital market fluctuations.
Still, consumer goods firm Want Want China
extended gains after posting better than expected earnings on
Tuesday, jumping 3.7 percent to its highest since early December
in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average.
"Want Want is an example of what could happen when earnings
better expectations, but the earnings outlook is looking
relatively weak across the board and investors are refocusing on
locking in some profits after the rally this year," said Francis
Cheung, Hong Kong-China strategist at brokerage CLSA.
Cheung added that February data for Chinese inflation, due
on Friday, and money supply and loan growth figures expected
from Saturday, would give investors more clues about the extent
of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Before this week, China Life was up 25.3 percent in 2012 in
Hong Kong after slumping almost 40 percent last year. Investors
banked profit on China Life, fearing that any stake sale or
fresh share issuance by the company could come at a bigger
discount than its rival AIA Group Ltd.
Barclays Capital analysts said China Life's profit warning
was larger than their projection of a 30 percent decline,
reinforcing their view that China Life will report some of the
weakest earnings among Chinese insurers.
Its Hong Kong listing was trading at 15.2 times forward
12-month earnings, a 28 percent discount from its historical
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Of 32 analysts, 10 have reduced their earnings estimates for
China Life downwards by an average of 12.2 percent since Feb. 6,
according to StarMine. The firm is expected to post full 2011
earnings on March 21.
UTILITIES, OIL MAJORS UP IN CHINA
In Shanghai, the utilities sector bucked broader market
weakness, with the sector index a standout performer, up
0.4 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the last two days.
GD Power Development Co Ltd, a Beijing-based
electricity and power operator gained 0.7 percent, while Datang
Power was up 0.2 percent, both cutting losses from
the last two sessions.
Fitch said on Wednesday that China's plan to reform energy
use and resource pricing is bad news for thermal generators such
as Datang, and good for centrally-owned electricity grid and
nuclear power companies.
Pricing reforms will also benefit oil companies over the
course of the 12th five-year plan. On Wednesday, the two Chinese
oil majors listed in Shanghai were stronger. China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and PetroChina Co Ltd
rose 0.4 and 0.1 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)