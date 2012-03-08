(Updates to close)
* HSI up 1.3 pct, Shanghai Comp climbs 1.1 pct
* Turnover lackluster ahead of China data releases
* Prada jumps on chatter of China luxury tax reduction
* China property strong after Goldman upgrade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 8 Hong Kong and China
shares snapped three-day losing streaks on Thursday, bolstered
by consumer stocks and the beaten-down financial sector while
investors waited for a slew of China data over the next few
days.
But gains barely clawed back Wednesday's losses and turnover
was weak. Data on Friday is expected to show inflation slowing
to 3.4 percent in February, according to a Reuters poll, but
investors appeared to want to see all the coming data before
committing more money to markets.
The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 percent, while the
China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in
Hong Kong rose 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
added 1.1 percent.
"March will be a month of consolidation. Along with data,
corporate earnings will be key in showing the way forward," said
Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International
Securities.
Chinese consumer names were standout outperformers. Want
Want China surged 4.7 percent in almost triple its
30-day volume, hitting its highest level since getting listed in
Hong Kong four years ago.
Traders cited multiple brokerage upgrades on Thursday
following the Chinese snack maker's better-than-expected 2011
earnings on Tuesday. On the week, Want Want is up 8.8 percent.
Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, among Apple
Inc's suppliers, jumped 5.2 percent after Apple
launched its latest iPad that may prove enough for now to keep
rivals at bay.
Chatter of a possible reduction in luxury goods taxes in the
mainland from the ongoing annual meeting of China's parliament
bolstered Italian luxury brand Prada SpA.
Prada jumped 5 percent in triple its 30-day average volume
to near all-time highs last reached July 27.
CHINA FINANCIALS, PROPERTY STRONGER
Chinese financials were strong on Thursday, with insurers
rebounding after sharp losses over the previous three sessions.
Ping An Insurance rose 5.1 percent in Hong
Kong and 2 percent in Shanghai.
Larger rival China Life Insurance , the
world's largest insurer by market value, gained 1.4 percent in
both Hong Kong and Shanghai, recovering some losses this week.
Chinese brokerages were strong after the official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Thursday the Chinese central bank
was considering increasing investment quotas for foreign
institutional investors.
Also supporting was news that China's Shenzhen stock
exchange tightening rules to fight speculation and curb market
volatility of newly listed shares, including the temporary
suspension of a company's shares if they move by 10 percent or
more on debut.
Citic Securities jumped 3.1 percent in
Shanghai and 5.6 percent in Hong Kong. Haitong Securities
and Huatai Securities gained 3.1 and 3.9
percent in Shanghai respectively.
Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate rose 4.6
percent to HK$4.62, leading gains in the sector with traders
citing a Goldman Sachs note that raised its target price to
HK$7.44 and cited Evergrande as a top pick.
In the same note, Goldman Sachs' Chinese property analysts
said there is increasingly evidence that local governments are
ready to give more support to sustaining the volume recovery in
the sector.
Longfor Properties, another of Goldman's top picks, gained 1
percent. Its peer Agile Property ended down 2.5
percent despite reporting 2011 earnings that bettered
expectations, reversing a 2.4 percent gain at midday with
investors electing to take profit.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)