* HSI up 1.1 pct, Shanghai Comp gain 0.4 pct

* Turnover weak, investors eyeing 2nd batch of China data

* China Mobile outperforms telco peers

* Chinese property weak after official reiterates sector curbs

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 9 Hong Kong and China shares ended higher at midday on Friday, bolstered by financial and resources stocks on expectations that Beijing could ease policy to boost growth after data showed inflation in the mainland hit a 20-month low in February.

But gains came in relatively tepid turnover, suggesting investors were eyeing a second batch of China data later in the day, the first set of hard numbers for the year on industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent, the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.4 percent. Gains so far have almost halved losses this week on benchmark indices.

On the week to date, the Hang Seng Index is down 2 percent, poised for its worst week since mid-December. The Shanghai Composite is down 1.2 percent, poised to end a seven-week winning streak and for its second-worst week this year.

"There's some clear profit-taking in the consumer stocks that have outperformed before today. We will probably stay bounded at current levels unless data later deviates from expectations drastically," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan International in Hong Kong.

The mainland's biggest lenders and oil producers were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and CNOOC Ltd gained 1.4 and 1.7 percent respectively.

The three Chinese telcos listed in Hong Kong had contrasting reactions after mainland media, citing a former minister, reported that Beijing is considering allowing more private investment in the mainland's telecommunications industry.

China Mobile, the country's largest mobile operator and seen more likely to profit from this move, jumped 2.7 percent, hitting its highest since Oct. 19 and extending its performance relative to its two smaller rivals this year.

China Unicom and China Telecom lost 0.6 and 0.7 percent respectively. China Unicom has lost 13.2 percent in 2012 after surging 47 percent last year as the broader market sank 20 percent on growing doubts of its growth outlook.

PROPERTY, CONSUMER SECTORS LAG

Data early on Friday showed China's annual consumer inflation slowed sharply to 3.2 percent in February, within Beijing's 2012 target and giving policymakers room to further loosen monetary policy to support flagging growth.

Curbs on the property sector look set to continue, with Chinese property developers underperforming after the Chinese Minister for Housing and Urban-Rural Development reiterated Beijing will not ease curbs on home purchases in the near term.

Agile Property Holdings Ltd extended its downward spiral after posting underwhelming 2011 corporate earnings on Thursday, slipping 4.2 percent in Hong Kong in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average.

Agile has lost more than 13 percent in March, since hitting its highest intra-day levels for six months at the end of February, as investors chased last year's laggards in a start-of-the-year rally. Agile dived almost 40 percent last year.

Chinese consumer stocks were also weak after outperformaning this week. Snack maker Want Want China, which jumped 8.8 percent in the week after posting overwhelming earnings on Tuesday, shaved 0.9 percent. (Editing by Michael Perry)