* HSI, Shanghai Comp both drop 0.1 pct
* Midday turnover in Shanghai nears 4-mth high
* Chinese banks weak on fresh fund raising fears
* Tencent jumps after earnings overwhelm
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong and China
shares slipped on Thursday as investors continued to shift funds
away from Chinese property and financial firms, sectors that had
led the rally in the broader market this year.
Investors had been betting that Beijing would relent on its
aggressive policy position on the property sector with the
world's second-largest economy slowing, but Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao dashed those hopes on Wednesday, reiterating strong
curbs.
The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.1 percent
at midday, with A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse nearing
a more than four-month high recorded on Wednesday.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng
Index lost 0.1 percent.
"Chinese property stocks are a straight sell after Premier
Wen's comments yesterday, but it does not mean we are staying
'risk off' on Chinese equities," said Benjamin Chang, chief
executive at LBN Advisors, which manages $450 million worth of
assets in two China funds.
Data on Thursday showed China's foreign direct investment
(FDI) in February shrinking from a year earlier, a fourth
straight fall, with anaemic inflows from debt-riddled Europe an
additional sign the People's Bank of China may act to ensure
steady money supply growth.
In Hong Kong, Agile Property slipped 2.7 percent,
while China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd lost 2.9
percent before posting 2011 earnings at midday that were
slightly better than a Thomson Reuters Starmine consensus.
The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout
underperformer, down 1.5 percent with Poly Real Estate
losing 1.6 percent to sink to a one-month low.
Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong, most of which are
expected to post earnings from next week, were also broadly
weaker on renewed fears of fund raising in the sector.
The mainland's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Communications
(BoComm) , said it would unveil plans later
on Thursday for a 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) private share
placement.
Trading in BoComm shares was suspended in Hong Kong and
Shanghai, but China Construction Bank (CCB), the
mainland's second-largest lender, slipped 1.1 percent, while
smaller rival, China Merchants Bank lost 1.4 percent.
Chongqing-related stocks were also broadly lower in the
mainland Chinese markets after Chinese state media reported Bo
Xilai had been removed from his position as Communist Party
chief in the southwest Chinese municipality.
Chongqing Brewery, which has been plagued by
boardroom problems in the last few months, was among the hardest
hit, slumping almost 6 percent. Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd
lost 4.8 percent.
EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Bucking the broader weakness, China's biggest internet
company by revenue, Tencent Holdings jumped 3.8
percent to a new eight-month peak after reporting a
forecast-beating 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue.
One concern for Tencent investors last year, during which
shares fell 7.6 percent, was the company's aggressive expansion
into new businesses that could lead to a contraction of profit
margins and distract from their core business.
But Wednesday's indication that management was moderating
its investment plan this year was reassuring investors, analysts
said.
China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest wireless
carrier by subscribers, was down 0.5 percent at the midday
trading break when it posted 2011 earnings that were largely in
line with expectations.
Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
shed 2.2 percent at midday before posting 2011 net
profit that lagged forecasts.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)