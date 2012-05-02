(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.1 pct, CSI300 up 2.1 pct

* Midday turnover on both bourses at 2-week highs

* China banks strong on short-term, tactical moves: dealers

* Growth-sensitive sectors boosted by China official PMI

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 2 Hong Kong and China shares rose on Wednesday, with the financial and growth-sensitive sectors strong following data that showed the pace of growth in U.S. and Chinese manufacturing picking up in April.

Mainland Chinese markets appear poised for their best daily performance in two weeks after returning from a two-day holiday. By midday, the Shanghai Composite Index and the broader CSI300 Index was up 1.6 and 2.1 percent, respectively.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.1 percent at 21,335.7 as bourse turnover at midday spiked to the highest since March 21. Shanghai turnover was similarly strong. Markets in Hong Kong were also shut on Tuesday for Labour Day.

Investors were seen rotating into Chinese banks and insurers, particularly for those that reported sector leading quarterly earnings, but market watchers said these moves were largely tactical after Tuesday's favourable April PMI readings.

"There's some good value in Chinese financials but it's still not the time to buy into the sector," Andrew Pease, Russell Investments' chief investment strategist, told reporters in a conference call.

He added that China's March data was "very hard to read, given seasonality factors" and concerns on Chinese banks will remain until there is greater clarity on the world's second-largest economy.

Official data for April loan growth and money supply are expected between May 10 and 15, along with trade data on May 10 and inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11.

While data on Tuesday showed China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) hitting a 13-month high in April, official mainland media reported on Wednesday that bank lending may have dropped 30 percent in April from a month earlier.

A private survey of manufacturing weighted towards smaller, private firms in the mainland shrank for the sixth month running in April, data showed on Wednesday, extending its continued divergence with the country's larger, predominantly state-owned enterprises.

Citic Bank and Minsheng Bank, among those that posted stronger quarterly profits last week, rose 2 and 1.1 percent in Hong Kong, respectively. They are now up 21 and 15 percent in 2012.

In Shanghai, Minsheng jumped 2.1 percent, among the leading lights among Chinese banking peers with mid-sized names stronger. Industrial Bank, one of Goldman Sachs' top two picks in the sector, gained 2 percent.

China Construction Bank gained 2 percent in Hong Kong largely on short covering after short selling interest accounted for 14.5 percent of its total turnover on Monday, dealers said.

In a note to clients dated May 1, Goldman Sachs said they see limited downside risks to their bank earnings forecasts, but expected net interest margin pressures in coming quarters will moderate the outperformance of its share price relative to other cyclical sectors.

"We expect the pact of non-performing loan formation to moderate after the second quarter on likely moderating market rates," they added in the same note.

CHINA REFORMS BOOST

In the mainland, markets were stronger after a slew of confidence-boosting regulatory measures. China's securities regulator said on Monday it would reduce transaction fees for trades on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The official Shanghai Securities News further reported on Wednesday that the country's securities watchdog is preparing tougher rules that will delist underperforming companies from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges' main board.[ID:nL4E8G20CSž]

"These moves, alongside accommodative macro policies, should attract capital flows back to China's equity markets. A rebound of the A-share markets could create positive spillover effects on the H-share market," said Citi strategists in a note to clients dated May 1.

The Shanghai Materials sub-index was an outperformer, up 3.3 percent, while a similar gauge for the energy sector rose 3.6 percent. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)