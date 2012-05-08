(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.1 pct, CSI300 slides 1 pct
* China developers weak, hit by declining weekly sales
volume
* Best time to make money from Chinese property "behind us":
BofA-ML
* Chinese brokers weak, but further upside seen
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 8 China shares were poised to
snap a four-day winning streak on Tuesday as they dragged Hong
Kong markets into the red at midday, dogged by weakness in
Chinese property developers.
Chinese official media also confirmed on Tuesday that the
country's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), had suspended mortgage discounts for first-time
home buyers, accentuating fears that a sector pivotal to the
world's second-largest economy could tank.
The Hang Seng Index reversed early gains to close
down 0.1 percent at midday, with Chinese financials and property
among its top drags. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 percent, while
the broader CSI300 Index shed nearly 1 percent in
elevated turnover, retreating from two-month and six-month
closing highs respectively.
"Top-down strategically, we think the best time to make
money from property is behind us. There will be short term
trading opportunities here and there, but a growing concern will
be profits," said David Cui, Bank of America-Merril Lynch's
chief China equity strategist.
The Shanghai property sub-index was an
underperformer, down 1 percent, with Poly Real Estate
down 2.9 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke
declined 1.3 percent.
In Hong Kong, Agile Property slid 4.2 percent in
midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average. Longfor
Properties slipped 1.5 percent.
In a note to clients on Tuesday, Credit Suisse analysts said
primary market volumes in the mainland physical property market
declined 8 percent last week from the previous week.
In a separate note, they said the ICBC move confirmed their
view that the first-home mortgage rate was market-driven and a
policy indicator, suggesting that this development should not be
seen as a major negative for the sector.
"On the same token...the 40 percent rally for China property
year to date probably was at least partially based on this
misbelief," Credit Suisse property analysts, headed by Du
Jinsong, said in the second note.
CHINESE BROKERS STRONG ON REFORM PUSH
Chinese brokerages, among the hottest sector in 2012 on
expectation that they could stand to gain from further reforms
to the mainland financial markets, were weaker as investors took
profit.
Citic Securities lost 2 percent in
Shanghai and 1.7 percent in Hong Kong. Haitong Securities
slipped 2.8 percent in Shanghai and 0.4
percent in Hong Kong.
Citic Securities has jumped more than 26 percent in Hong
Kong in 2012, while Haitong has risen more than 4 percent since
its H-share debut on April 27.
Mainland Chinese markets have been bolstered by reform
efforts by regulators, with many brokerages expecting the
A-share market to continue outperforming its offshore, H-share
counterparts, at least in the short term.
Among the developments that emerged over a two-day financial
innovation conference in Beijing, regulators said that retail
investors in China would soon be able to trade in a nationwide
over-the-counter market for non-public companies similar to the
U.S. OTC Bulletin Board.
In a note to clients on Tuesday, CICC strategists said that
while government support was favourable for the A-share market,
economic fundamentals remained uncertain, adding that it was not
possible to call a bottom in the slump in earnings for Chinese
companies.
CICC follows a string of brokerages this week that have
warned of more possible earnings downgrades in 2012. BofA-ML's
Cui said in a report on Tuesday that he expected continued
labour cost pressure to further squeeze margins and market
earnings.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)