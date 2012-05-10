(Updates to close)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong shares slumped to a sixth straight loss on Thursday after China's April trade data came in weaker than expected, with negligible import growth raising fears of a much bigger slowdown in domestic demand.

Mainland Chinese markets ended flat after a choppy session. They were up initially, but reversed course after the mid-morning release of the trade data, which accelerated losses in Hong Kong. Benchmark indices in both markets closed above their lows for the day.

China's headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in April, which at 0.3 percent was much lower than the 11 percent Reuters consensus, raising doubts about the strength of the rebound in the world's second-biggest economy.

The CSI300 Index ended flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent as Shanghai bourse volume sank to the lowest since April 11.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 0.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 20,227.3. During the day, it fell to 20,091.7, below the April closing low, but a rebound suggested chart support at around 20,140.7.

By falling for a sixth consecutive day, both Hong Kong benchmark indices suffered their longest losing streaks since June 2011, when they fell seven sessions in a row.

"The story today is that import growth is slowing way more than expected," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communications International's Hong Kong-based chief equity strategist. "People are expecting the slowdown to bottom out in the second quarter and we need to see evidence of that happening with the rest of the data in the next few days."

"If inflation tomorrow comes in substantially better than expected, the incentive for further easing would be in place," Hong added.

FLURRY OF DATA

Thursday's trade data was the first of a flurry of Chinese economic indicators this week - inflation, producer prices, industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales are due on Friday - which had been expected to show a month-on-month improvement in both foreign and domestic demand.

Chinese oil majors, barometers of demand, were among the top drags on benchmark indices. PetroChina Ltd slipped 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 2.1 percent in Hong Kong.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) lost 1.8 percent to HK$7.70 in Hong Kong, partly due to a 9.7 percent cut by Deutsche Bank analysts in their target price for the stock from HK$9.54 to HK$8.61, while maintaining a "hold" rating.

"We are lowering estimates for Sinopec 2012-14 earnings due to no perceived progress on China's refining policy, soft chemical markets and the knock-on of lower than anticipated 1Q12 results," said DB analysts in a note to clients.

"We remain hopeful of policy changes to China refining, but let's not hold our breath. Past earnings surprises came from an improving chemical market - difficult to see, short term," they added.

Late on Wednesday, Beijing announced that it would cut gasoline and diesel prices by about 3 percent from Thursday in response to declines in international crude oil prices. Still, the moderate cut is unlikely to be sufficient to stimulate demand much in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

PetroChina has lost 11 percent in Hong Kong since closing at a two-month high on April 30. CNOOC Ltd, which lost 0.9 percent on Thursday, has dived 10 percent since closing on May 2 at its highest since late March.

BROKER DOWNGRADES DEEPEN MARKET BLEED

The Chinese cement sector in Hong Kong was further hit after Citi analysts downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from "buy" to "neutral" and China National Building Material (CNBM) from "buy" to "sell" on Thursday.

"We think the industry affiliation in the East China market is breaking down. Mills are restarting suspended production lines to recoup volume. Demand is recovering, as we expected, however not as fast as the supply resumption," Citi analysts led by Scarlett Chen said in a report on Thursday.

They added that price pressure should materialize for the sector in the next one to two quarters.

CNBM slumped 2.9 percent in Hong Kong in more than double its 30-day average volume. Anhui shed 1.2 percent in Shanghai and 1.7 percent in Hong Kong to HK$22.85, after nearing its March closing low at HK$22.50.

On Thursday, the mainland markets outperformed Hong Kong, extending the trend this year. In 2012, mainland markets have easily outpaced Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese companies in 2012. The CSI300 Index is up 13.3 percent this year, while the China Enterprises Index is up 3.4 percent.

That has driven the A-H premium - which measures spread between mainland listed A-shares and their Hong Kong-listed H-shares - to its highest closing level this year.

On Thursday, the mainland outperformance was driven by strength in the steel sector after an official from China's Ministry of Commerce said it plans to start an iron ore spot trading platform that would allow market demand to better dictate prices, according to Shanghai Securities, the brokerage firm.

Baotou Steel led gains in the sector, jumping 10 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume. The Shanghai materials sub-index was the standout outperformer among sectors, up 0.8 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)