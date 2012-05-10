(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, CSI300 flat
* HSI, HSCE on longest losing streak since June 2011
* Chinese growth-sensitive sectors lead bleed
* Chinese cement names further slammed by Citi downgrade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong shares slumped to a
sixth straight loss on Thursday after China's April trade data
came in weaker than expected, with negligible import growth
raising fears of a much bigger slowdown in domestic demand.
Mainland Chinese markets ended flat after a choppy session.
They were up initially, but reversed course after the
mid-morning release of the trade data, which accelerated losses
in Hong Kong. Benchmark indices in both markets closed above
their lows for the day.
China's headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in
April, which at 0.3 percent was much lower than the 11 percent
Reuters consensus, raising doubts about the strength of the
rebound in the world's second-biggest economy.
The CSI300 Index ended flat, while the Shanghai
Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent as Shanghai bourse
volume sank to the lowest since April 11.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong lost 0.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index
closed down 0.5 percent at 20,227.3. During the day, it
fell to 20,091.7, below the April closing low, but a rebound
suggested chart support at around 20,140.7.
By falling for a sixth consecutive day, both Hong Kong
benchmark indices suffered their longest losing streaks since
June 2011, when they fell seven sessions in a row.
"The story today is that import growth is slowing way more
than expected," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communications
International's Hong Kong-based chief equity strategist. "People
are expecting the slowdown to bottom out in the second quarter
and we need to see evidence of that happening with the rest of
the data in the next few days."
"If inflation tomorrow comes in substantially better than
expected, the incentive for further easing would be in place,"
Hong added.
FLURRY OF DATA
Thursday's trade data was the first of a flurry of Chinese
economic indicators this week - inflation, producer prices,
industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales are
due on Friday - which had been expected to show a month-on-month
improvement in both foreign and domestic demand.
Chinese oil majors, barometers of demand, were among the top
drags on benchmark indices. PetroChina Ltd
slipped 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 2.1 percent in Hong Kong.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) lost
1.8 percent to HK$7.70 in Hong Kong, partly due to a 9.7 percent
cut by Deutsche Bank analysts in their target price for the
stock from HK$9.54 to HK$8.61, while maintaining a "hold"
rating.
"We are lowering estimates for Sinopec 2012-14 earnings due
to no perceived progress on China's refining policy, soft
chemical markets and the knock-on of lower than anticipated 1Q12
results," said DB analysts in a note to clients.
"We remain hopeful of policy changes to China refining, but
let's not hold our breath. Past earnings surprises came from an
improving chemical market - difficult to see, short term," they
added.
Late on Wednesday, Beijing announced that it would cut
gasoline and diesel prices by about 3 percent from Thursday in
response to declines in international crude oil prices. Still,
the moderate cut is unlikely to be sufficient to stimulate
demand much in the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
PetroChina has lost 11 percent in Hong Kong since closing at
a two-month high on April 30. CNOOC Ltd, which lost
0.9 percent on Thursday, has dived 10 percent since closing on
May 2 at its highest since late March.
BROKER DOWNGRADES DEEPEN MARKET BLEED
The Chinese cement sector in Hong Kong was further hit after
Citi analysts downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from "buy"
to "neutral" and China National Building Material (CNBM)
from "buy" to "sell" on Thursday.
"We think the industry affiliation in the East China market
is breaking down. Mills are restarting suspended production
lines to recoup volume. Demand is recovering, as we expected,
however not as fast as the supply resumption," Citi analysts led
by Scarlett Chen said in a report on Thursday.
They added that price pressure should materialize for the
sector in the next one to two quarters.
CNBM slumped 2.9 percent in Hong Kong in more than double
its 30-day average volume. Anhui shed 1.2 percent in Shanghai
and 1.7 percent in Hong Kong to HK$22.85, after nearing its
March closing low at HK$22.50.
On Thursday, the mainland markets outperformed Hong Kong,
extending the trend this year. In 2012, mainland markets have
easily outpaced Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese companies in
2012. The CSI300 Index is up 13.3 percent this year, while the
China Enterprises Index is up 3.4 percent.
That has driven the A-H premium - which measures spread
between mainland listed A-shares and their Hong Kong-listed
H-shares - to its highest closing level this year.
On Thursday, the mainland outperformance was driven by
strength in the steel sector after an official from China's
Ministry of Commerce said it plans to start an iron ore spot
trading platform that would allow market demand to better
dictate prices, according to Shanghai Securities, the brokerage
firm.
Baotou Steel led gains in the sector, jumping 10
percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume. The Shanghai
materials sub-index was the standout outperformer among
sectors, up 0.8 percent.
