* HSI slips 1.2 pct, CSI300 down 0.8 pct

* Growth proxies weak, Beijing RRR move "a little too late"

* Bad April data creates cyclical buying opportunities: HSBC

* Longyuan Power dives on issuance plan, Citi downgrade

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 14 Hong Kong shares fell for an eighth-straight time on Monday, slumping to their worst losing streak in a year with some investors unconvinced by Beijing's latest efforts to bolster lending to counter signs of an economic slowdown.

Mainland Chinese markets sank to their lowest in more than two weeks. Traders said the 50 basis point cut in banks' reserve requirements may have come "a little too late" to combat the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The People's Bank of China announced the 50 basis point cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on Saturday, the third cut in six months, after data last week showed the economy weakening, not recovering, from its slowest quarter of growth in three years.

"The April data looked very bad, the RRR cut over the weekend on its own probably won't be enough and ambivalence in the markets today suggests as much," said Edward Huang, Haitong International Securities' equity strategist.

While a stimulus on the scale of the one seen in 2009 was unlikely, investors were expecting more supportive monetary and fiscal policy moves from Beijing given that most leading indicators disappointed, Huang added.

Turnover in both markets were lackluster, partly accounting for the choppy trading that led benchmark indexes to reverse midday gains. Political uncertainty in the euro zone also tempered the appetite for risk.

The CSI300 slipped 0.8 percent to finish at its lowest since April 24 with its fifth-straight loss. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.6 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 1.5 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at 19,735, its eighth day of declines. If it falls for a ninth time on Tuesday, it would mark the benchmark's longest losing streak since 1984.

In another bearish development, the index closed below its 200-day moving average - a level that proved strong support for the index since Feb 2.

That leaves South Korea's KOSPI as the only Asian index that remains above its 200-day MA. The Hang Seng Index has now lost almost 60 percent since it hit its 2012 closing peak on Feb. 29.

On Monday, growth-proxies led the market lower in both Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets. Li & Fung Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres make it a barometer of consumer sentiment, slumped 4.6 percent.

Losses steepened in the afternoon after comments from the company's annual general meeting failed to alleviate investors' concerns on its growth outlook for the year.

China materials and energy stocks were underperformers among sectors, with their sub-indexes down 1.3 and 1.4 percent, while in Hong Kong, a gauge of Chinese financials listed in the territory was down 1.5 percent.

Chinese banks were mixed, with most analysts suggesting the cut in reserve requirements would have a minimal financial impact on the sector since loan demand, rather than supply, was the key weakness in April.

But underscoring the divergence in opinion between onshore and offshore markets, the country's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) gained 0.2 percent in Shanghai but fell 2 percent in Hong Kong.

"We think April macro data will lead to intensifying growth fears about China, but will also create buying opportunities for cyclical stocks," HSBC analysts, led by Steven Sun, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

With the economic slowdown bottoming in the second quarter, HSBC analysts believe more monetary easing and faster fiscal spending on public housing and infrastructure-related investments is the "inevitable choice for growth cushion."

LONGYUAN SLUMPS AFTER ANNOUNCING FRESH ISSUANCE PLANS

Shares of wind power generation company China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd slumped 10.8 percent to HK$5.21 in heavy volumes after it announced on Friday plans to issue 1.36 billion new H-shares.

Longyuan's all-time low, recorded on Aug. 11 last year, stands at HK$5.07. It has fallen 14 percent in 2012 after two straight annual losses and is currently trading at a 12-month forward earnings multiple that is a 38 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Citi analysts downgraded the stock from "buy" to "neutral" and cut their target price by 10 percent from HK$7.25 to HK$6.50. They cited the risk of up to 5.5 percent earnings-per-share dilution in the next 12 months.

A possible move by Beijing later this year mandating power grids to buy a portion of electricity from renewable sources will also have a "mild effect" on Longyuan, Citi analysts said in the same note on Monday. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)