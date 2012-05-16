(Updates to close)
* HSI slumps 3.2 pct, CSI300 down 1.6 pct
* Hedge funds caught wrong footed after Tuesday rally:
traders
* Chinese banks hit after reported flat China loan growth in
May
* Tencent slumps ahead of Q1 earnings
* New China Life misses out on MSCI China inclusion, stock
hit
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, May 16 The Hang Seng index posted its
biggest loss in six months on Wednesday after mainland media
reported flat loan growth for the country's "Big Four"
state-owned banks in the first two weeks of May, fanning fears
about the slowing Chinese economy.
Those concerns combined with Greece's failure to form a
government and a three-day losing streak on Wall Street kept
investors wary and Asian markets firmly in "risk off" mode.
Chinese shares also slipped, but did relatively better as
investors remained convinced the signs of weakness in the
economy may prompt further policy action, after a cut in reserve
requirements over the weekend.
"I think there is an expectation in China for more drastic
policy action by Beijing, which is why markets in the mainland
are holding out better than in Hong Kong," said Hong Hao, chief
strategist at Bank of Communications International.
Hong Kong's sell-off marked the highest bourse turnover in
two weeks, but there was no panic. Investors were mostly
adjusting positions after they were wrong-footed by Tuesday's
short-covering rally on hopes that markets may have stabilised,
traders said.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 3.2 percent at
19,259.83, the lowest close since Jan. 16 and its biggest drop
in a day since Nov. 10, when it had slumped 5.2 percent.
The benchmark broke below its 200-day moving average,
currently at 19,831, which is likely to become a significant
level for the benchmark with a possible break on either side
setting the direction for the market.
In the mainland Chinese markets, the CSI300 Index
lost 1.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
fell 1.2 percent.
Hopes of Hong Kong's long streak of losses ending were
dashed after Shanghai Securities News reported new lending by
China's four biggest state-owned banks was flat in the first two
weeks of May.
One trader at an Asian brokerage in Hong Kong said some
European funds had covered short bets and even gone long
overnight but exited quickly after the Hang Seng Index opened
much weaker than other regional markets.
Chinese financials and other sectors tied to the economy
were among the worst hit. Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings
, which has the biggest weighting in the Hang Seng
Index, lost 2.4 percent.
ECONOMY-SENSITIVE, 2012 OUTPERFORMERS HIT
Shares of China's lenders suffered, with smaller names hit
by heavier losses. China Minsheng Bank
slumped 6.2 percent in Hong Kong and 1.8 percent in Shanghai.
The country's second-largest lender, China Construction Bank
(CCB) fell 2.8 percent in Hong Kong and 1.7
percent in Shanghai.
Growth-sensitive sectors were also hard hit. Chinese oil
major PetroChina fell 3.8 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.8 percent in Shanghai.
New China Life Insurance was hammered 8.2 percent
in Hong Kong in almost five times its 30-day average volume
after it failed to win inclusion as an MSCI China component, as
many investors had expected.
Several other deletions from the MSCI China benchmark also
underperformed. China Dongxiang lost 3.1 percent,
while China Molybdenum fell 4.8 percent.
2012 outperformers were among the top percentage losers.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings slid 4.5
percent ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day. It is
still up 40 percent this year, compared to 4.8 percent gain for
the Hang Seng Index.
Tencent is currently trading at 24.4 times forward 12-month
earnings, a 12 percent discount from its historical median,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)