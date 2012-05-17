(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.5 pct, CSI300 up 0.9 pct

* Investors wary of chasing gains after recent decline - broker

* Consumer plays up after Beijing moves to boost consumption

* Tencent tops HSI after positive Q1 earnings surprise

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 17 Hong Kong and China shares gained ground on Thursday, with Chinese consumption-related sectors broadly stronger in anticipation of further policy support after Beijing announced $4.2 billion in subsidies for energy-saving home appliances late on Wednesday.

Thursday's gains were a reprieve for the markets after Hong Kong suffered its worst loss in six months on Wednesday, but investors seemed wary of chasing gains after they were caught out by Tuesday's short-covering rally.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index was up 0.9 percent at midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was up 0.6 percent.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 percent to 19,357.7, still some way from the 200-day moving average, now near 19,816, a level it slipped below on Wednesday and seen as significant with a break on either side setting the direction for the market.

"There's a fair bit of short covering today," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. "People are still rather cautious after the last two days, but there's some buying after yesterday's steep fall."

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd was the Hang Seng Index's top boost, up 2.9 percent after posting a forecast-beating 2.8 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Wednesday.

Tencent had slumped 4.5 percent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement after sector peer Sina Corp, which posted underwhelming quarterly earnings late on Tuesday, warned of further losses this year.

Thursday's gain helped cut Tencent's loss this month to 7.3 percent. In the year to date, it is up 45 percent and trading at 23.3 times forward 12-month earnings, a 16 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

CHINA CONSUMPTION STRONG, LONG-TERM PROSPECTS MIXED

Chinese home appliance manufacturers and automakers were broadly stronger after the central government announced 26.5 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) in subsidies for energy-saving home appliances to boost domestic consumption.

In the same announcement late on Wednesday after its regular weekly meeting, the cabinet also said it would spend 6 billion yuan to encourage purchases of fuel-efficient small cars.

Great Wall Motor Co Ltd surged 7.9 percent, while Baoxin Auto group Ltd jumped 6.7 percent in midday volume that was almost four times its 30-day average.

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd gained almost 6 percent in strong volume. Before Thursday, GOME was down 32 percent this year, while Haier had jumped 28.9 percent.

Underscoring divergent trends within China's consumer sector, Golden Eagle Retail group Ltd slipped 2 percent after UBS analysts initiated coverage with a "sell" rating, citing the company's overexpansion as the main factor behind its slowing sales growth. (Editing by Chris Lewis)