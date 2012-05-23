(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 1.6 pct, CSI300 slips 0.6 pct
* No panic in markets, but more weakness ahead -strategist
* PetroChina sinks, set for worst month since Oct 2008
* Shanghai Pharma plunges, reportedly under investigation
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong and China shares
dropped on Wednesday, tracking broader weakness in Asian markets
with investors spooked by renewed fears of a Greek exit from the
euro zone.
Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings slipped
another 1.1 percent to near its lowest since Jan. 19. That
brought its losses in May to more than 11 percent - on course
for the worst month since an 18-percent slump last November.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed down 1.6 percent
at midday, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 1.8 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index shed 0.6 percent
and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent.
"I'm not panicking ... (but) I won't be betting on a change
in the direction of the market in the near term," said Hong Hao,
chief strategist at Bank of Communications International
Securities.
All 48 components of the Hang Seng Index were in the red at
midday, with proxies for growth in China among the top losers.
The country's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) shed 1.7 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.
PetroChina Co Ltd sank 2.5 percent in Hong Kong to
near a more than four-month low at HK$9.90, recorded last
Friday. It has now lost more than 15 percent in May, only
performing worse on a monthly basis in October 2008, when it
dived 29 percent.
CICC economists said in a weekly note that China's economic
growth could fall to 6.4 percent in 2012, assuming a Greek euro
exit would hurt global economic growth by half as much as the
2008-09 global financial crisis.
"In this case, China would need to step up counter-cyclical
fiscal policies to maintain its growth target of 7.5 percent,"
they said, adding that government investment would be the main
way to stimulate the world's second-largest economy.
TECH WEAK ON DELL, FACEBOOK
The technology sector also struggled after a weak
second-quarter outlook from Dell Inc and a further
tumble in Facebook shares.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings remained
on the backfoot, losing 0.8 percent. It is now down more than 14
percent in May after jumping almost 13 percent in April.
Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker by
sales, slipped 2.6 percent in midday volume that exceeded its
30-day average ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report.
During the midday trading break, it reported a 59 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit, meeting analyst expectations
as strong demand in emerging markets such as China offset
weakness in Europe.
Corporate governance issues were a concern for a
second-straight session.
Shanghai Pharmaceutical plunged 34.3 percent,
hitting a lifetime low in Hong Kong after Chinese media reported
that an asset recently acquired by the company was under
investigation by securities regulators.
This comes after high-end fashion group Ports Design Ltd
, dived 38 percent on Tuesday when it resumed trading
after being suspended for nearly two months. Its chairman
resigned for failing to disclose financial transactions.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Joseph
Radford)