(Updates to midday)

* HSI, CSI300 each up 0.3 pct

* HK midday turnover at lowest in 2012

* GOME hits lowest since Nov 2008 after Q1 earnings shocker

* BYD slumps after Shenzhen accident

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 28 Hong Kong and China shares rose in choppy trade on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors, although below-average turnover suggested gains could be short-lived.

Helping boost sentiment, surveys on Saturday showed Greece's conservatives regaining an opinion poll lead that could allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index climbed 0.3 percent at midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent, bouncing off six-week closing lows.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 percent. Hong Kong bourse turnover was at its lowest at midday since Dec. 30.

"There's some short covering, but there's no real appetite to chase any gains right now. Nothing has fundamentally changed with the situation in Europe," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

Chinese financials and developers were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng benchmark. China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China each rose 1.4 percent.

China Overseas Land & Investments gained 2.3 percent, while China Resources Land rose 2.2 percent, partly on short covering. Both stocks came under heavy short selling pressure late last week.

In China, industrial stocks were strong on anticipation of greater support for earnings growth after Beijing pledged to speed up approvals for new infrastructure-related projects to boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Sany Heavy Industries rose 2.9 percent, while Zoomlion Industrials gained 4.1 percent in Shanghai. Anhui Conch Cement climbed 2.8 percent in Shanghai and 2.4 percent in Hong Kong.

BYD, GOME HAMMERED

Shares of Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd slumped 8.4 percent in Hong Kong and 6.8 percent in Shenzhen, both in heavy volumes, after an accident in Shenzhen involving one of its models over the weekend raised concerns about the car's battery quality.

BYD is currently at its lowest in Hong Kong since last October. It is now down 11.9 percent this year after diving almost 60 percent in 2011 and 40 percent in 2010.

Chinese home appliance distributor GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd plunged to a 3-1/2 year low after a worse-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit triggered worries over future earnings, especially given its push into the competitive e-commerce market.

GOME closed down 6.8 percent at midday, bouncing off opening lows at HK$1.19. It is currently trading 8.3 times its median forward 12 month earnings, a 51.4 percent discount to its historial median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)