(Updates to midday)
* HSI, CSI300 each up 0.3 pct
* HK midday turnover at lowest in 2012
* GOME hits lowest since Nov 2008 after Q1 earnings shocker
* BYD slumps after Shenzhen accident
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 28 Hong Kong and China shares
rose in choppy trade on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese
financials and growth-sensitive sectors, although below-average
turnover suggested gains could be short-lived.
Helping boost sentiment, surveys on Saturday showed Greece's
conservatives regaining an opinion poll lead that could allow
the formation of a government committed to keeping the country
in the euro zone.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index
climbed 0.3 percent at midday, while the Shanghai
Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent, bouncing off
six-week closing lows.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng
Index gained 0.3 percent. Hong Kong bourse turnover was
at its lowest at midday since Dec. 30.
"There's some short covering, but there's no real appetite
to chase any gains right now. Nothing has fundamentally changed
with the situation in Europe," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
Chinese financials and developers were among the top boosts
to the Hang Seng benchmark. China Construction Bank (CCB)
and Bank of China each rose 1.4 percent.
China Overseas Land & Investments gained 2.3
percent, while China Resources Land rose 2.2 percent,
partly on short covering. Both stocks came under heavy short
selling pressure late last week.
In China, industrial stocks were strong on anticipation of
greater support for earnings growth after Beijing pledged to
speed up approvals for new infrastructure-related projects to
boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Sany Heavy Industries rose 2.9 percent, while
Zoomlion Industrials gained 4.1 percent in Shanghai.
Anhui Conch Cement climbed 2.8 percent in
Shanghai and 2.4 percent in Hong Kong.
BYD, GOME HAMMERED
Shares of Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co
Ltd slumped 8.4 percent in Hong Kong and
6.8 percent in Shenzhen, both in heavy volumes, after an
accident in Shenzhen involving one of its models over the
weekend raised concerns about the car's battery quality.
BYD is currently at its lowest in Hong Kong since last
October. It is now down 11.9 percent this year after diving
almost 60 percent in 2011 and 40 percent in 2010.
Chinese home appliance distributor GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd plunged to a 3-1/2 year low
after a worse-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit
triggered worries over future earnings, especially given its
push into the competitive e-commerce market.
GOME closed down 6.8 percent at midday, bouncing off opening
lows at HK$1.19. It is currently trading 8.3 times its median
forward 12 month earnings, a 51.4 percent discount to its
historial median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Pullin)